Below Deck Down Under spoilers: Captain Jason’s fed up with Wihan and gives Marina advice

Below Deck Down Under spoilers for Season 3 Episode 10 reveal Captain Jason Chambers is losing patience with his crew.

Five charters into the season, and Bosun Wihan Du Toit just isn’t getting the job done.

The most recent episode featured Wihan not only slacking off a lot but also running to Captain Jason to whine about Harry Van Vilet and Chief Stew Lara Rigby.

Marina Marcondes de Barros made a major mistake when it came to the hunky captain in the most recent episode, too.

The preview video for Below Deck Down Under reveals something happens we don’t see as the card reads “16 Hours Before,” and then a flip of the scene picks up where Episode 9 ended.

It seems a pivotal crew night out moment is being kept from the sneak peak to get fans hyped for the next episode.

Captain Jason isn’t seeing ‘accountability’ from Wihan on Below Deck Down Under

Despite Wihan blaming everyone else but himself for issues on the Katina yacht, Captain Jason isn’t buying his nonsense. The captain wants Wihan to change the way he looks at things and how he deals with Lara.

Captain Jason makes it crystal clear that Wihan’s deck team needs to know their jobs 100 percent. There’s been a lot of confusion on deck, especially when it comes to the schedule and duties.

In his confessional, the captain goes off on how Wihan doesn’t take accountability for mistakes or errors in his department. Captain Jason expresses his issue with two department heads not getting along.

There’s no doubt in his mind that if things don’t change between Lara and Wihan, then Captain Jason will make a change.

It should surprise no one that what Captain Jason says doesn’t take with Wihan. The bosun turns around to lecture Harry about the deck cleaning process.

Wihan complains that he’s getting blamed for the mistakes on deck. However, he also contradicts himself when Harry tries to get direction from him.

Later, Johnny Arvanitis has words for Wihan over the way he acted with Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph sitting on his lap, kissing all over him when Wihan is supposedly into Adair Werley. The conversation doesn’t go over well with the bosun, that’s for sure.

Captain Jason has advice for Marina on Below Deck Down Under

Meanwhile, the captain also has a sit down with Marina over her getting sassy with him and pushing back on Lara. Captain Jason calls her to the bridge, where Marina owns her mistake in speaking back to him.

When Marina speaks her mind about Lara putting her on housekeeping, Captain Jason scolds her for confronting Lara with Adair around. The captain does give her some words of wisdom about working with Lara cohesively and shares some positive encouragement with Marina.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Marina owned her actions with Captain Jason in an Instagram Stories Q&A, but she took aim at things happening with Lara.

Make sure to tune in to find out what happens on the crew night out and watch more Below Deck Down Under Season 3 chaos.

