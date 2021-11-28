Below Deck: Captain Sandy Yawn, Kate Chastain, and Ben Robinson hang with Norm from Cheers at charity event

It was a Below Deck reunion with a TV icon sighting over Thanksgiving weekend. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean star Captain Sandy Yawn, and Below Deck alums Kate Chastain and chef Ben Robinson hung out with Norm from Cheers at a charity event in Buffalo.

It was a Below Deck family reunion of sorts over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Kate and Ben, who remain good friends after meeting on the show, were joined by Captain Sandy for a fun-filled event.

As Below Deck Mediterranean fans know, chef Ben worked with the late Captain Mark Howard and was kicked off Season 1 of the Below Deck spin-off. Then Ben returned to help Captain Sandy finish out Season 4. Anastasia Surmava filled in as chef when Mila Kolomeitseva was fired but decided to return to her stew role for the last couple of charters.

Captain Sandy Yawn, Kate Chastain, and Ben Robinson hang with Norm from Cheers at hockey game

Ben and Kate traded in sunny Florida for the cold winter weather of Buffalo this weekend. The two pals met with up Captain Sandy to enjoy a Buffalo Sabres hockey game in conjunction with the World’s Largest Disco event held each year over Thanksgiving weekend.

One Twitter user shared a photo of Captain Sandy, Kate, and Ben at the event flashed on the jumbotron at the game. In the picture, the Below Deck crew is sitting near actor George Wendt.

The talented actor is famous for his role as Norm on the iconic 80’s sitcom Cheers.

Captain Sandy also posted a video of the Below Deck group with George at the after-party event.

Below Deck stars Ben, Captain Sandy, and Kate spend time at Niagara Falls

Ahead of their big night at the hockey game and disco event, Captain Sandy used Instagram to share a video of her with Ben and Kate checking out Niagara Falls.

“Travel Here in Niagara Falls with @benstogram @kate_chastain @buffalosabres,” the captain wrote in a video.

Captain Sandy also took to Twitter to show her with her Below Deck colleagues Kate and Ben.

“Fun at Niagra Falls with Kate and Ben before the @wldisco tonite! #BelowDeck #BelowDeckMed,” she captioned a couple of pictures.

There’s no question that the Below Deck family is small, and like most families, not everyone gets along. Hannah Ferrier recently spilled the tea on production having to step in so she and Captain Sandy could continue to work together.

The feud with Hannah hasn’t stopped Captain Sandy Yawn from enjoying her time on Below Deck Med. Captain Sandy will be back for Season 7 next year.

Below Deck fans can catch Kate Chastain and chef Ben Robinson on Galley Talk: Best of Below Deck. Along with other alums, they dish the most shocking episodes in the franchise’s history.

Who knew Ben and Kate were so friendly with Captain Sandy?

