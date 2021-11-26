Below Deck: Captain Lee Rosbach shares holiday message to Summer House’s Carl Radke ‘stay strong’

Captain Lee and Carl bonded over losing a loved one to a drug overdose. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck star, Captain Lee Rosbach shared a holiday message to his friend Summer House star Carl Radke telling him to stay strong during this difficult time of year.

In 2020, Carl lost his brother Curtis Radke to an accidental drug overdose. As Below Deck fans know, Captain Lee lost his son Joshua in 2019, who struggled with addiction for nearly two decades. Captain Lee described the heartbreaking day when speaking to Congress to fight for stricter drug laws.

The captain reached out to Carl following his loss to offer his support. Captain Lee and Carl became friends after bonding over their similar tragedies. Carl, who has struggled with his own sobriety, has called Captain Lee “the best” several times.

Captain Lee from Below Deck shares message to Summer House star Carl Radke

Below Deck Season 9 is in full swing, which means Captain Lee gives fans his thoughts on the show via his blog each week. The stud of the sea doesn’t hold back in expressing his opinion or telling it like it is following every episode.

This week though, as the holiday season begins with Thanksgiving, Captain Lee had a message for Carl. The holiday season is challenging for anyone who lost a loved one, something Captain Lee knows all too well.

“And to my friend Carl, stay strong, very proud of you. All the best peeps, Fair winds, and following seas,” Captain Lee ended his blog.

Ahead of the holiday, Carl used social media to share an update on his sobriety and latest life journey. Carl expressed gratitude for all the good things in his life as he admitted how challenging the last year and a half has been.

Captain Lee wishes Below Deck family Happy Thanksgiving

Carl from Summer House wasn’t the only one Captain Lee had words of wisdom for this time of year. The captain shared some positive words to anyone struggling as the holiday season kicks off.

“To all the Below Deck family. Have the best Thanksgiving ever. Remember the empty seats at the table, but be very thankful for what you still have, and we all have so much if we take the time to slow down a bit and just look around and see that we are blessed with so much and learn to appreciate what we do have, not always what we don’t,” the captain shared.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.