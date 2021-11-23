Below Deck charter guest Jeremy Morton’s wife Stacie Maier gushes over crew and ‘dream come true’ experience

Stacie can’t say enough good things about her family’s time on Below Deck Season 9. Pic credit: @butterfliesandfireworks6/Instagram

Below Deck, primary charter guest Jeremy Morton’s wife Stacie Maier has gushed over Season 9 and her family’s dream come true experience.

Jeremy, Stacie, their two sons, and friends were a welcome change from Below Deck charter guests Michael Durham and Justin Richards. It turns out the bond the Season 9 crew created with Stacie and her family goes much deeper than Below Deck viewers will see on-screen.

Below Deck charter guest Jeremy Morton’s wife Stacie Maier calls experience a dream come true

For the past week, Stacie has been promoting her family and friends’ stint on the hit Bravo show. Stacie has nothing but fond memories of the trip and love for the My Seanna team that made their charter one of the best vacations ever.

Stacie admitted she felt insecure about being on the show because she hadn’t lost all her pandemic weight at that point. However, she soon realized people are going to hate no matter what. Stacie also revealed Bravo helped her through a challenging time in her life.

“The truth is when my life fell apart years ago, and I tragically lost too many loved ones, what truly kept me distracted enough to keep going was @bravotv, and I am truly blessed that my husband @jaysupervest made that dream for me and my sons @smv_scribbles @alexandercoolpants come true. We were soooo lucky that in the middle of a pandemic, we were able to travel with the most amazing family @toddweissfit @jodiw3 and the greatest singer on earth Ronnie Weiss…. spend time on a beautiful yacht with an amazing crew and experience beautiful @st.kittsnevis,” she wrote.

The Below Deck charter guest went on to explain the trip was a dream come true. Stacie expressed her gratitude for the experience, especially amid a pandemic.

Below Deck charter guest Stacie Maier gushes over Season 9 crew

Stacie credited the Season 9 crew with giving her group the trip of a lifetime.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“We will always be grateful for the time we spent with @captain_lee_rosbach @chefrachelhargrove @heatherkapiolani @fraserolender @sailingwes @eddielucas @raynalindsey @jakefoulger1 and look forward to watching next Monday. We hope everyone enjoys the show as much as we enjoyed it,” she shared.

There is no question that Stacie Maier, wife of primary charter guest Jeremy Morton had an amazing time on Below Deck. Thanks to a new video dropped by Bravo, viewers can see the group praise chef Rachel Hargrove over her dinner while the rest of the crew preps for an 80’s night party.

It’s always great to see just how much Below Deck charter guests appreciate their time on the show. Stacie certainly has nothing but good things to say about her stint.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.