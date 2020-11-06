Below Deck: Captain Lee and Eddie Lucas talk Season 7 male crew members and toxic behavior

Below Deck stars, Captain Lee Rosbach and bosun Eddie Lucas, are talking about the toxic behavior from the Season 7 male crew members.

There will be no repeat of the male aggression that played out on the last season of Below Deck. Captain Lee and Eddie are reassuring viewers it is a whole new era of the Bravo show.

Fans are fed up with the horrific behavior on the yachting show. The bro crew from Season 7 and the mean girls of Below Deck Mediterranean have given fans a lot of anger regarding the Below Deck franchise.

Now that Season 8 has begun, the captain and bosun are speaking out about unacceptable crew behavior.

Captain Lee was appalled at Season 7

The toxic crew of Ashton Pienaar, Tanner Sterback, Brian de Saint Pern, and chef Kevin Dobson left Captain Lee appalled while watching the season.

Fans know the captain didn’t know the extent of the misogynistic behavior playing out on The Valor. Captain Lee won’t be left in the dark again.

“I was actually quite appalled by their behavior. I found it extremely distasteful, and I let everyone know immediately this year what I expected. And if I even caught a hint of that type of behavior happening, somebody’s a** would belong to me,” Captain Lee shared with Metro UK.

Rhylee Gerber, who endured a lot of the aggressive male behavior on Season 7, also recently spoke out about the experience. She even touched on how it impacted her friendship with Captain Lee.

Not on Eddie’s watch

The bosun shared with Metro UK that none of what went down in the past season would have happened on his watch.

“If I even saw an inkling of it, I would shut it down immediately. I would be very adamant that everybody is due respect that they earned and that they deserved. That’s super, super important to me,” he revealed.

Eddie echoed the sentiment on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. The bosun made it clear he is no Malia White or Ashton Pienaar when it comes to his leadership style. Although his deck team is quite a bit younger than Eddie, he has a certain standard that must be maintained while working regardless of age.

After watching seasons full of egos, entitlement, and awful behavior by crew members in a leadership position, it will be nice to see Eddie Lucas and Captain Lee Rosbach at the helm.

The jury is still out on Francesca Rubi, who replaced chief stew Kate Chastain, and her management style. She did get a ringing endorsement from Captain Lee, so that is a good sign.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.