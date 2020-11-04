Below Deck: Rhylee Gerber reflects on tumultuous season 7, says she now has a ‘great relationship’ with Captain Lee

The new season of Below Deck has just premiered on Bravo with a whole new cast in tow.

But one former alum is reflecting on the much talked about Season 7 that wrapped earlier this year.

The tumultuous season was riddled with drama and mayhem, and it all came to a head during the reunion.

After the dramatic season, long time chief stew, Kate Chastain announced her retirement from the series after six years.

Another familiar face that you won’t see in Season 8 is Rhylee Gerber, who had a very hard time during her stint on the show.

Now she’s reflecting on her time on Below Deck and sharing where she stands with Captain Lee Rosbach.

Rhylee Gerber talks Season 7 drama

The former deck hand was recently featured on Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef, and she dished all about the past season.

Of course, talk turned to Ashton Pienaar who butted heads with Gerber since the moment she boarded the yacht.

And things only got worse as the season progressed.

But, it seems nothing much has changed between the former Below Deck cast mates since the show wrapped.

Rhylee said that Ashton has, “Always been somebody to hold a grudge. I don’t know why. I don’t know if it’s because he just, you know, I hear a lot about South Africans and how the men, you know, view the women. I can’t speak for all of them, but I’ve met a couple of them now. I feel like they’re all pretty much under that stereotype.”

The Alaska native doesn’t understand why Ashton never got along with her.

She wonders, “Whether it was because he viewed me in a certain light as a woman where I had two holes and one of them should have been shut all the time, it might’ve been the case. I don’t know. Or maybe he was hurt by my rejection last season, who knows.”

Has Rhylee made amends with Captain Lee?

During the reunion, Rhylee had some words for Captain Lee, who she felt was siding with the men throughout the season.

However, the two have patched things up since then as the 33-year-old admits, “We have a great relationship now.”

“I hope he understands me now, you know?” says Gerber. “Cause we had to sit down after reunion one-on-one, you know, with his wife and no cameras or nothing like that. And we really had to talk.”

She explains, “Whereas before he was seeing everything on deck from the same viewpoint as viewers, right? Like he wasn’t in the situation and the only people paddling to him were the f#%king boys who couldn’t deal with their own mess.”

Thankfully, now Gerber can put all the madness of Season 7 behind her as she looks forward to bigger and better things.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.