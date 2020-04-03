Below Deck alum Kate Chastain reveals favorite RHONY moments, calls Sonja Morgan ‘comic genius’

Below Deck alum, Kate Chastain revealed her favorite moments from The Real Housewives of New York City series, including calling cast member Sonja Morgan a “comic genius.”

The former chief stew is a big fan of the hit Bravo series. In honor of the Season 12 premiere of RHONY, Kate is sharing the moments that have made her love the show over the years.

Kate loves Sonja

Although Kate is a fan of all the real housewives’ series, RHONY is her all-time favorite.

There are even rumors floating around Kate will join the reality TV show now that she moved to New York City and left Below Deck.

In a video interview for Bravo, Kate revealed first and foremost she loves anything Sonja Morgan does on and off the show. She refers to Sonja has a comic genius and gave an example to back up her claim.

“The ladies were starting a fire and were throwing newspaper into the fireplace when Sonja told them to ‘stop there are coupons on there.'”

Kate called what Sonja did “brilliant.”

RHONY takes Miami

Another one of Kate’s favorite moments is the group trip to Miami. They had an elaborate mansion, which was perfect for the fabulous time had by all.

There was a lot of drinking and love going around on that vacation. It was a group dinner that stood out to Kate thanks to some Luann de Lesseps and Tinsley Mortimer drama.

“There was the dinner with Luann and Tinsley going. ‘Yeah, I am drinking Luann,'” Kate recalled of the night the women were at dinner, and Tinsley was mumbling her words.

Luann commented that she could not understand Tinsley and the claws came out.

Kate is also a Dorinda fan

The former chief stew loves it when Dorinda Medley puts her glasses on her head. Viewers of RHONY know anytime the glasses are on Dorinda’s head, it means that drama is about to go down.

Kate also admitted that Dorinda scares her when she puts her glasses on her head. However, she is totally on board with the action because it makes for good television.

There is no question that Below Deck alum Kate Chastain is a die-hard fan of The Real Housewives of New York City.

Despite rumors that Kate may be the next RHONY cast member, she has neither confirmed nor denied the rumors.

All Kate has spilled is that she has something in the works in terms of reality television. Andy Cohen had previously shared he is pretty confident fans will see Kae back on Bravo.