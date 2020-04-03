Leah McSweeney on RHONY: Net Worth, age and everything else to know about the new housewife

The Real Housewives of New York City has added Leah McSweeney to the cast. Fans want to know everything there is about Leah, including her net worth, age, and occupation.

Last November it was announced Leah would be replacing Bethenny Frankel on the hit Bravo reality TV series. According to People magazine, Bethenny was the one who recommended Leah for the series.

The two ladies met through friends, and Bethenny immediately thought Leah would be the perfect addition to the cast.

After months of anticipation, viewers got their first glimpse of Leah in the Season 12 premiere of the Bravo show.

The jury is still out on how Leah will blend with the rest of the crew, but fans are starting to forget about Bethenny now that Leah is in the mix.

Leah McSweeney net worth

Leah’s net worth is thanks to her being quite the savvy businesswoman.

She is a fashion designer who founded the streetwear line, Married to the Mob in 2004.

Married to the Mob is the first streetwear clothing apparel designed to inspire, as well as empowerment among girls and women. Leah’s Bravo bio revealed she created the brand to get a female voice into the male-dominated streetwear industry.

The fashion line has even caught the eye of a couple of celebrities. Fergie and Lady Gaga have both been spotted wearing the apparel.

Along with running a fashion company, Leah also has a podcast. She co-hosts Improper Etiquette with radio personality Laura Stylez.

There is no topic off-limits for discussion with these two women. Relationships, love, and sex are top priorities, but they also conduct interviews with strong female figures in music, fashion, and business.

Based on her business ventures and her forte into reality television, McSweeney’s net worth in 2020 is $2.4 million and growing.

According to The Cinemaholic, Leah’s addition to RHONY could double her net worth by the end of the year. She is getting paid a salary for the show plus additional exposure for her business, both adding up to more cash.

Leah’s age, family information and marital status

Leah is a 37-year-old single mother of a beautiful daughter Kiki. The young woman is 12-years-old and the greatest joy of Leah’s life.

Kiki is from Leah’s relationship with Rob Cristofaro, who is the founder of the streetwear brand, Alfie.

Kiki is her main priority, but Leah is looking to find love too. The business mogul is ready to mingle, even saying her DM’s are open to men looking for a little romance.

There is no question her new gig on RHONY is going have Leah’s DM’s filled up with dating offers.

The blonde beauty also refers to herself as the anti-socialite. Leah even said in her initial interview for the Bravo series that she was the opposite of a socialite.

It was the main thing that made Leah think she was not going to get cast on the show. The producers clearly liked her different approach and style.

Leah McSweeney has joined The Real Housewives of New York City. Fans will learn more about the single mother and fashion designer as the season plays out.

What do you think of Leah?

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.