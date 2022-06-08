Below Deck alum Kate Chastain jokes about RHOBH stars Kathy Hilton and Lisa Rinna drama

Kate has chimed in on an RHOBH feud. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck alum Kate Chastain has weighed in on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills drama between Lisa Rinna and Kathy Hilton.

Kate and her sassy self is considered Below Deck royalty despite her leaving the show after six seasons. The former chief stew exited after a dramatic Season 7 that included a lot of male toxicity. She does remain close friends with Captain Lee Rosbach, though.

While Below Deck fans keep hoping for her return to reality television, Kate keeps them entertained with her various thoughts on other shows. Kate’s a huge Real Housewives fan. She has no desire to be one herself but often likes to weigh in on hot topics involving the ladies.

Kate Chastain jokes about RHOBH stars Kathy Hilton and Lisa Rinna drama

There is no love lost between Lisa and Kathy, that’s for sure. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 trailer features Lisa calling Kathy out over things she said about Kyle Richards.

Several allegations have been concocted about Lisa and Kathy paying a man to spread lies about each other. Marketing manager Patrick Somers claims it was all Lisa, who wanted to further a storyline.

Kate wasted no time chiming in on the latest issue between the two ladies.

“Okay I admit it. It was me. I paid Lisa to say that Kathy paid Patrick to fake dox Lisa after she fake doxed him when he was Kathy’s fake assistant while filming a fake reality show #RHOBH,” the Below Deck beauty wrote.

Pic credit: @Kate_Chastain/Twitter

It didn’t take long for the comment section of Kate’s tweet to become flooded with Gifs replying to her hilarious remark.

One was of Kitty from That 70s Show laughing out loud.

A different reply threw it way back to The Twilight Zone.

Kate comments on another The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills feud

The feud involving Kathy and Lisa isn’t the only The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills craziness Kate has commented on.

In April, off-screen tension between Garcelle Beauvais and Erika Jayne heated up, with Erika sharing an Instagram Story of her throwing Garcelle’s book in the trash. Kate used the social media photo to show her witty humor once again.

“Pettiness aside, is this in line with proper recycling procedures?” she tweeted.

Pettiness aside, is this in line with proper recycling procedures? pic.twitter.com/RWBxHG6dCR — KateChastain.eth (@Kate_Chastain) April 10, 2022

Kate Chastain may not be on reality television anymore, but that doesn’t mean she won’t chime in on it, especially when it comes to the Real Housewives.

As for Lisa Rinna and Kathy Hilton, the latter has revealed her thoughts on facing off with Lisa when the RHOBH Season 12 reunion show films.

Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.