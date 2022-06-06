RHOBH: Is Kathy Hilton ready to face off with Lisa Rinna at the reunion?

Drama is brewing between Lisa and Kathy on Season 12 of RHOBH: Pic credit: Bravo

Kathy Hilton recently revealed if she’s ready to face off with Lisa Rinna at The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 reunion show, and her answer is priceless.

RHOBH viewers are in for one wild ride involving Kathy and Lisa this season. The trailer featured Lisa standing up for her friend Kyle Richards and forcing Kathy to discuss some not-so-nice things she said. Kyle previously shared the show was not good for her relationship with Kathy.

While the on-screen drama is one thing, a new feud has erupted off-screen between Lisa and Kathy. Now the latter is shedding some light on where she stands with the Days of our Lives alum today.

Is Kathy Hilton ready to face off with Lisa Rinna at the reunion?

Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has just kicked off, but the fallout of the season continues to plague the cast. Several feuds are front and center, with some even upstaging the season like the one involving Kathy and Lisa.

Last night at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, Kathy spoke to EXTRA correspondent Rachel Lindsay regarding the tension and rumors surrounding RHOBH. One rumor that Kathy shut down was regarding her not attending the Season 12 reunion.

“I will be at that reunion,” she expressed. “Oh yeah. That was a rumor out there, but you know a lot of rumors, so.”

The RHOBH Season 12 reunion show, of course, is still weeks away from filming as only a handful of episodes have hit Bravo airwaves.

When asked if she had spoken to Lisa off-camera, Kathy stated, “I actually have not bumped into her. I have not bumped into her.”

As for whether Kathy would even talk to Lisa if they ran into each other somewhere, Kathy was on the fence.

“I don’t know,” she shared. “I can’t until I am in the situation.”

There have been a lot of cryptic social media messages shared by Lisa and Kathy recently, and fans think they are directed at each other.

Adding fuel to the fire was a man who claimed Kathy hired him to start online drama with Lisa. According to Page Six, reps for both Kathy and Lisa have denied any involvement with the man.

When will RHOBH fans see Kathy in Season 12?

Those waiting to see Kathy back in action on the hit Bravo show will be waiting a bit longer. Kathy admitted she doesn’t come into the mix for a few more episodes.

As for what can be expected, Kathy wasn’t giving away any teasers and told Rachel, “you have to wait and watch.” Once Kathy appears on-screen, she will remain involved throughout the rest of Season 12.

Although she finds herself in a couple of RHOBH feuds, Kathy Hilton continues to be close with Crystal Kung Minkoff and Garcelle Beauvais. Kathy won’t be sparring with them at the reunion show, but she’s ready to stand her ground against Lisa Rinna.

Are you Team Kathy or Team Lisa?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.