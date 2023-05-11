Below Deck alum chef Ben Robinson engaged to girlfriend Kiara Cabral

Below Deck alum chef Ben Robinson has gotten engaged to his girlfriend, Kiara Cabral, after four years of dating.

Ben spent three seasons on the OG Below Deck and also helped launch the Below Deck Med spin-off, where he appeared for one and a half seasons.

These days the talented chef has been focused on building his brand, which includes sharing his recipes via social media and patterning with several cruise lines for special voyages.

Ben has been part of Galley Talk, giving commentary on Below Deck alongside his pal Kate Chastain.

While he has shared his life via social media and reality TV, Ben does tend to keep his love life on the down low.

However, Ben’s recent engagement had him sharing his happy news and gushing over his soon-to-be wife. Kiara.

Taking to Instagram, Ben posed with Kiara in several stunning photos. Kiara’s stunning ring could be seen in the pictures as the couple looking happy as can be.

In the caption, Kiara announced his engagement news while also gushing over his lady love.

“After a wonderful 4 year relationship with my love Kiara I decided to take the next step and propose… I feel like the luckiest man alive! Thank you to my friends and family for all of your support. I couldn’t have done it with you, and obviously thank you to Kiara for saying yes and making an honest man out of me, I love you,” he wrote.

Speaking with Us Weekly, Ben revealed he popped the question to Kiara about a month ago with a little help from his family and friends. The couple was in Rome following one of Ben’s Emerald Cruises Lines commitments when he popped the question.

“She had no clue when I dropped my knees in Vatican Square that I would be proposing,” Ben expressed to the magazine.

The chef spilled that he had several scary moments involving getting the ring to Rome without Kiara seeing it. Ben even forgot it at home and had to make an excuse about the air conditioning to go back to get it.

Thankfully everything worked out, and the proposal was better than the couple could have imagined.

Ben first hinted at a relationship with Kiara in January 2020 while attending the Below Deck 100th episode special. At the time, he didn’t give details, but Ben shared he was dating a friend, and they were taking things slowly.

Below Deck family reacts to chef Ben’s engagement news

It didn’t take long for the comments section of Ben’s IG post to become flooded with happy wishes for the happy couple. Some of those remarks were from the Below Deck family gushing over Ben getting engaged.

Below Deck Med alums, Bugsy Drake, Colin Macy-O’Toole, and João Franco all issued their congratulations. Below Deck alum, Tanner Sterback popped up with his congrats and love too.

Congratulations goes out to chef Ben Robinson on his engagement to Kiara Cabral.

The news comes hot on the heels of Kate Chastain shutting down rumors Ben was her baby daddy. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kate did it with her signature wit and sass.

Below Deck and Below Deck Med are currently on hiatus on Bravo.