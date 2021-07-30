Bachelor Nation calls for Wells Adams to take over for Chris Harrison as host

Fans of Wells Adams are pushing forth the idea that he should take over for Chris Harrison as host of The Bachelor franchise. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor Nation has called for The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise alum Wells Adams to take over for Chris Harrison as host after the series shared several new images to its social media account touting the accomplishments of the reality star.

Wells first appeared on Season 12 of the series, during which JoJo Fletcher was the lead. He later was cast in BIP’s third season and joined the series as the bartender in Season 4.

Wells has enjoyed his time as the bartender on the summer series, a role he has held for four seasons thus far. This season, he will add the role of Master of Ceremonies.

This expanded role means Wells will preside over the rose elimination ceremonies and host one of the episodes of Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise.

Following Chris Harrison’s exit from The Bachelor franchise, several guest hosts were announced for the upcoming season of BIP, including Lance Bass, Tituss Burgess, Lil Jon, and David Spade.

Wells most recently appeared as a guest star during Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette alongside Franco Lacosta. Together they announced and presided over the Bachelorette Bash Ball Battle. The winning team of the event was intended to spend more time with Katie, but after Michael Allio got injured, Katie invited both teams to the afterparty.

Bachelor Nation call for Wells to host the franchise

Fans of the franchise have put out a call for Wells to host in the caption of a new Instagram upload seen below that featured the handsome reality television show star.

“Why is Wells not the full-time host yet?” asked a second fan.

“He should host all shows if Chris doesn’t come back,” penned a third fan.

Wells addressed fans’ desire

Wells was questioned by Entertainment Tonight about the possibility of moving into that important position on the series.

“Those are really large shoes to fill,” he stated of Chris Harrison’s former Bachelor Nation role. “I want to be a part of the franchise in whatever aspect that they want me to be involved, to be honest with you.”

“I love being the bartender. The host role is the one that is a little bit separated from the cast if you’re really looking at it objectively,” Wells claimed. “[With] the bartender role, I’m entrenched with everyone. I’m kind of a part of the landscape, so my relationship with them is a very strong one. Whereas the host role has got to be a little bit step back and a little bit more objective.”

Bachelor in Paradise begins August 16, 2021, at 8/7c on ABC.