Franco Lacosta on The Bachelorette: Here’s what to know about the guy who showed up with Wells Adams

The Bachelorette viewers may have recognized Franco Lacosta from his past appearances on the franchise. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette got intense during the Bash Ball Battle group date. The competitive event was hosted by Wells Adams and another vaguely familiar face, Franco Lacosta.

While some fans may have recognized Franco, many aren’t exactly sure who he is or why he was involved with the athletic group date.

Franco isn’t a professional athlete like some fans may have suspected. In fact, Franco’s expertise comes in fashion designing and creative directing.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Regardless, viewers loved the energy he brought to the date, and some even petitioned for him to be Chris Harrison’s replacement as the franchise’s host.

Franco was clearly excited to be on the episode too. He had been promoting his guest appearance heavily on social media.

Ahead of the episode, he tweeted, “Tonight on #TheBachelorette we are having a group date. #bashballbattle. You don’t want to miss this!!”

Tonight on #TheBachelorette we are having a group date. #bashballbattle. You don’t want to miss this!! pic.twitter.com/ssWcmAHo6J — Franco Lacosta (@francolacosta29) July 6, 2021

Who is Franco Lacosta and what is his role on The Bachelor?

Usually, the franchise will invite Bachelor Nation stars or celebrities who have expertise in the activity happening on the date.

Wells seemingly tagged along because of his charm and hosting ability, but why was Franco there?

It turns out, Franco plays a pretty big behind-the-scenes role when it comes to the Bachelor franchise.

Lacosta has been a guest creative director for the past few seasons of the franchise.

On his website, he listed that he developed the ideas for a number of the challenges and photoshoots that have been featured in the most recent seasons.

Viewers may even recognize him as he has appeared on camera in the past.

He served as a photographer for a shoot on Tayshia Adams’s season of The Bachelorette and the infamous wedding gown group date shoot on Matt James’s season, during which Victoria Larson fought hard to steal everyone else’s thunder.

He has also been featured on America’s Next Top Model.

Franco has been working in the fashion industry for over 20 years. He also has worked with the stylist team on The Bachelor and even designed the suit jackets that he and Wells wore for the Bash Ball Battle.

What happened during The Bachelorette’s Bash Ball Battle?

The group date ended up being a source of drama in more ways than one.

What started out as a friendly competition quickly turned into an all-out brawl when Hunter Montgomery aggressively tackled an opposing teammate.

The rest of the men channeled that energy and it escalated into Justin Glaze knocking Michael Allio flat on his back.

After Michael wasn’t able to get up, medics rushed over to him and he told them he couldn’t breathe. Fortunately, Michael didn’t have to go to the ER, but it promptly put an end to the group date.

However, after Hunter was awarded a group date rose for his aggressive energy, he let his ego get the best of him. He p****d off the other men in the house during the cocktail party when he spent time with Katie even though he already had a rose.

Viewers will have to tune in to see how far Hunter’s aggressive tactics get him.

The Bachelorette airs on Monday at 8/7c on ABC.