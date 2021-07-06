The Bachelorette: What happened to Michael A and did he get hurt?

Michael Allio worried Katie Thurston and Bachelor Nation as a whole when he was injured during the Bachelorette Bash Ball Battle. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette got physical this week and left one contestant potentially injured.

During the Bachelorette Bash Ball Battle group date, the men split into two teams and competed to spend time with Katie at the afterparty.

There’s nothing wrong with a little friendly competition, but the battle turned into an all-out brawl.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Hunter set an aggressive tone for the date after tackling and taking down an opposing team member, and everyone’s competitive side came out.

It was all fun and games until Justin Glaze took down Michael Allio so aggressively that Michael had the wind knocked out of him.

Medics surrounded Michael A. as he laid motionless on the floor, struggling to breathe.

Fans have been wanting to protect Michael at all costs so his injury drummed up a lot of concern from Bachelor Nation.

Is Michael A. ok after his injury?

As medics attended to Michael A, he stated he couldn’t breathe. He could’ve seriously injured his back or spine.

However, his injuries weren’t too bad. They didn’t wheel him off to the hospital, based on the previews.

Katie, however, was pretty shaken up by Michael’s injury. She called off the game, knowing that if anyone had to go to the hospital, they wouldn’t be able to return because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Michael felt well enough to join the rest of the men at the afterparty. He spent one-on-one time with Katie, sharing it was the day after his late wife Laura’s birthday.

He even told the rest of the men on the date his story about losing Laura to cancer, emotionally impacting them with the story.

Michael A. has won Bachelorette fans over

Michael A has emerged as an early fan favorite.

During an emotional episode, Michael A. opened up to Katie about his prior marriage and son.

He shared he met his late wife Laura when they were in college. They tied the knot in 2012 and spent four years happily married together before they welcomed their son into the world.

A year after that, Laura received a breast cancer diagnosis. She passed away two years later.

He ended up founding The L4 Project in her honor to help those with cancer.

Michael shared with Katie that he still misses Laura greatly and that she’ll always be a part of him, but he would love the gift of finding love twice.

This melted Bachelor Nation’s heart and they’ve continued to support him since.

The Bachelorette airs on Monday at 8/7c on ABC.