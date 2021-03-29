Bachelor in Paradise casting has begun — Here’s what we know so far

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 casting is officially underway. Pic credit: ABC

Now that The Bachelorette is filming, it’s time for ABC to focus on its next upcoming Bachelor spinoff, Bachelor in Paradise.

Casting is reportedly underway for Bachelor in Paradise, and Reality Steve projected that filming will likely start in June.

While learning the cast members on any Bachelor spinoff is always exciting, Bachelor in Paradise is extra special because the cast is made up entirely of Bachelor Nation alums that fans already love or love to hate.

During Bachelor in Paradise, these previous Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants get the chance to date each other and hopefully find love.

Here’s what we know so far about who will be given a second chance at love on Bachelor in Paradise.

Who has been cast in Bachelor in Paradise so far

One fan favorite has already been announced as a cast member on Bachelor in Paradise. Dr. Joe Park from Tayshia Adams’ and Clare Crawley’s hybrid season of The Bachelorette will appear on the summer spinoff.

Even though he didn’t last long on the season, he did make an impression on fans with his kind personality.

ABC executive Robert Mills revealed that Joe would be appearing on the spinoff as a vaccinated “Paradisian.”

Additionally, Robert hinted that villain Victoria Larson from Matt James’s season of The Bachelor may appear on the series. This, however, is not confirmed.

While Joe is the only officially confirmed cast member of the series, Grant Kemp confirmed that casting is in fact underway.

Grant first appeared on JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette and has already appeared on Bachelor in Paradise, but he revealed to Us Weekly that he won’t be returning this season.

“They actually asked me to go on Bachelor in Paradise again a couple of weeks ago, and I said ’no,’” Grant shared.

This means that calls are going out and it’ll only be a matter of weeks or possibly days until we find out the Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 cast.

Who likely won’t be on Bachelor in Paradise

Unfortunately, some fan favorites have expressed that they have no interest in appearing on the spinoff.

Bri Springs, who made it up until the fantasy suite dates on Matt James’s season of The Bachelor, has said that she would “probably not” be interested in being on BIP.

Additionally, Tyler Cameron from Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette and Clay Harbor from Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette have also expressed that they’re not planning on returning to the franchise.

Blake Horstmann has also said that he will likely not be a part of the Bachelor in Paradise cast. He said it had to do with the women being “unlikable” but we’re guessing he probably doesn’t want to be reminded of his Stagecoach nightmare from the last season of the show.

While these fan favorites likely won’t be on the spinoff, there will likely be plenty of others who are ready for another shot at love on Bachelor in Paradise.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus at ABC.