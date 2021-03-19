Tyler Cameron and Clay Harbor both say goodbye to The Bachelor franchise

Tyler Cameron and Clay Harbor explain why they’re moving on from the franchise. Pic credit: ABC

Former Bachelorette contestants Tyler Cameron and Clay Harbor claim that they’re done with the franchise for good.

Clay competed on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette and Tyler made it to the final two during Hannah Brown’s season.

Both men have decided to leave their days of dating on reality TV behind them.

The two sat down with Us Weekly to explain their decision.

Why Tyler and Clay are ready to move on from the Bachelor franchise

Clay told Us Weekly that he has outgrown the franchise and wants to focus on other projects.

“It’s been fun. I’ve had some great experiences, met a lot of good friends and, you know, I’m 34 now. … I’ve got a lot of other things that I’m working on,” Clay said.

Tyler also said that he wants to focus on personal growth and career moves.

“Same thing,” Tyler said. “I want to focus on myself right now. You know, I did that. It was a great experience, but there’s things I want to accomplish now. … So I don’t think so.”

They even added that they wouldn’t want to appear on the spinoff series Bachelor in Paradise. Viewers remember that Clay has been on the series before.

He dated Nicole Lopez-Alvar during his time there. They were a frontrunner couple for a while, but their relationship fell through toward the end, and they did not leave paradise together.

“I wouldn’t go back to Paradise … it’s not in the cards,” Clay expressed.

Tyler never appeared on Paradise, but he doesn’t have any interest in trying.

“I live in paradise. Jupiter, Florida, is paradise. So, I’m good right here,” Tyler quipped.

This doesn’t come as too much of a surprise as he is reportedly getting serious with model Camila Kendra.

Their reasoning isn’t because of the recent Bachelor controversy, or so it seems

While many members of Bachelor nation have stepped away from the franchise because of the recent racism controversy, that doesn’t appear to be the case for Clay or Tyler.

Clay has recently even tweeted in favor of Chris Harrison hosting after Chris had stepped down temporarily due to his role in the controversy.

“Watching ATFR without Chris Harrison is like watching Judge Judy with no Judy,” Clay wrote.

He was sure to add, however, that he though Emmanuel Acho did a great job at hosting After The Final Rose.

Tyler, meanwhile, has remained relatively quiet over the issue.

However, Matt James recently spoke out about not wanting Bachelor Nation to cancel Chris Harrison. As his best friend, Tyler likely feels the same way.

Other members of Bachelor Nation, however, have considered distancing themselves because of the controversy.

Some of these include Rachel Lindsay, Ivan Hall and Mike Johnson.

Regardless, they will both be missed.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus at ABC.