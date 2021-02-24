Ivan Hall on joining Bachelor In Paradise: ‘I wouldn’t feel comfortable if Chris is there’

Ivan Hall isn’t sure about Bachelor In Paradise. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette star Ivan Hall is speaking out about recent develops in Bachelor Nation and where he stands in terms of returning.

Ivan was introduced on Tayshia Adams’ season of the show and fans thought he could be the perfect candidate for The Bachelor.

With that said, Ivan is already thinking ahead about what he would say if ABC producers asked him about joining Bachelor In Paradise.

While Ivan would be more than willing to go to paradise, he’s not sure he would feel comfortable if Chris Harrison was the host.

Ivan Hall reveals he wouldn’t want Chris Harrison in Paradise

Ivan spoke out this week about Chris’ decision to step back from his hosting role as The Bachelor host. Chris revealed he wanted to focus on furthering his education in these racial issues.

“I definitely think that was the right step for Chris to take a step back for now,” Ivan told Daily Pop and E! News this week, adding that it may be too soon for Chris to return to the franchise for both The Bachelorette this spring and Bachelor In Paradise this summer.

“And even going forward, I honestly don’t know how this will all shake out, but for myself for example, if they have future shows and if they were to ask me to be on like Bachelor in Paradise or something like that—and I’m sure a lot of other contestants feel this way as well—I wouldn’t feel comfortable if Chris is there, to be quite frank.”

It’s interesting that Ivan wouldn’t feel comfortable with Chris in Mexico alongside with him, and Ivan added that other contestants may feel the same way too. He didn’t name any other contestants.

“[I’m] not saying he can’t make a recovery, can’t learn from all of this, but, you know…it would just be too soon, really,” Ivan added, explaining, “I think he needs to take some time really look into himself and really just have a lot of tough conversations and understand why he believes the things he believes at this point in his life.”

Ivan Hall isn’t the only person longing for more accountability

Ivan isn’t the only Bachelor Nation personality who wants to see Chris dive deep into his education and learn about the issues he seemingly glazed over during his interview with Rachel Lindsay earlier this month.

It was this week that Kendall Long explained that she would like to see more accountability from Chris, revealing she didn’t know when the right time would be for him to return. But she agreed that this season of The Bachelorette would probably be too soon.

She admitted that she didn’t have an answer as to when it would be the right time for Chris to return or what he needed to prove. She did add that she wanted to see him speak out about these issues on The Bachelor because of the large platform – not just social media.

Mike Johnson, who also appeared on Bachelor In Paradise, has called for Chris to completely step aside from The Bachelor franchise. It’s questionable whether ABC will follow his advice or simply give Chris some time away from the franchise.

