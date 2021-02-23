Kendall Long reveals whether she thinks Chris Harrison should come back to The Bachelor

Kendall Long speaks out about recent Bachelor Nation developments. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor In Paradise star Kendall Long is breaking her silence about all the recent developments in Bachelor Nation.

Because she’s been a member of the franchise for years, she understands why other members have called for Chris Harrison to step aside and let someone else host the show.

Kendall spoke out about everything on a podcast this week, but admitted that she didn’t have all the answers to fix what had happened.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She does agree that him stepping aside was the right thing to do.

Kendall Long says it’s not up to her whether Chris Harrison should come back

During the interview, she was asked what it would require for Chris to come back to the franchise.

Kendall told David Yontef from the Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast that she didn’t have all the answers as to what it would take. But she did add that it would require proof that he was actually learning from his time away from the franchise.

“I don’t think that’s for me to decide. I think a lot would have to happen for him to come back,” Kendall explained, revealing it would require quite a bit for fans to accept him back as the host for the franchise.

Read More Would Madison Prewett and Luke Parker be a good match? Bachelor fans think so

“How can he show that he’s learned without it looking like he’s trying to just say what’s right. You know what I mean? So it would have to be something substantial.”

David pointed out that stepping away for a couple of months may not be what members of Bachelor Nation wanted. It’s limited as to how much you can learn and experience personal change within a couple of months.

For Kendall, it’s about much more than a social media statement. For her, she needs to see him speak out on television as well, using his big platform to share the problem with his previous comments.

“I think Chris will have to make some sort of statement on ABC on The Bachelor show. So, I mean, that’s what I’m hoping for, because I think that if he’s going to continue on the franchise that has to happen, you can’t just be skirted over, take some time, I mean, time heals, but in this situation, I think actions heal more. And I think I would like to see something like, like a visual representation of that on the show,” Kendall explained during the interview.

“I think it has to be addressed on the show, you know? And whether that’s Chris saying something, whether that’s Rachel Lindsay coming back on that James or Rachel or whoever, like I think something has to be addressed on the television show as opposed to just social media.”

Kendall Long believes Chris Harrison is reflecting on his actions

During the interview, Kendall pointed out that she does believe that Chris is reflecting on his words and his views. Chris hasn’t said anything on social media since his statement about making a mistake. That statement went live on February 13.

In his statement, Chris revealed he was dedicated to getting educated on a more profound and productive level than ever before. He also said that this wasn’t just a commitment for him in the moment, but instead a commitment to develop a greater understanding for the long term.

While Chris is taking some time away from the franchise, it’s hard to deny that the show is currently airing on Monday nights featuring Matt James as the lead Bachelor. To react to the current situation, ABC is supposedly trying to remove Chris from the final episodes, limiting his screentime down to just the necessities.

It was just over a week ago that Chris announced he would be stepping back temporarily, revealing he would not be hosting the After The Final Rose special. At the time, he didn’t say anything about The Bachelorette, which is set to start filming in March. ABC may not invite him back to host that season, as it may be too soon.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.