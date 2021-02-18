Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Videos 90 Day Fiance The Bachelor The Bachelorette Teen Mom Teen Mom 2 Big Brother Married at First Sight Sister Wives Below Deck RHOC RHOBH RHONY Love Island
News

Mike Johnson says Chris Harrison should be removed from The Bachelor franchise after the interview scandal


Mike Johnson from Bachelor in Paradise
Mike Johnson wants Chris Harrison to leave the franchise. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor In Paradise star Mike Johnson is speaking out about the social and racist issues that are plaguing Bachelor Nation these days.

Mike, who many thought should have been the next Bachelor lead after Peter Weber, believes it is time for Bachelor Nation to stand up to racism within the franchise.

Last week, Chris Harrison revealed he would be stepping back from his hosting role after a controversial interview with Rachel Lindsay, the first female lead of color in the franchise.

There have been many conversations about how to react to Chris’ exit, including many people calling for him to be “canceled.”

monsterscriticsreality

168 177

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

Wasn’t a huge Jake fan, until this moment right here. (Red Wine Recap to come so be sure to ...

View

Feb 18

8 1
Open
Wasn’t a huge Jake fan, until this moment right here. (Red Wine Recap to come so be sure to follow!) 🥂 (📸Pic credit: Lifetime) . . . . #MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs #mafsatlanta #mafs12 #mafs2021 #love #realitytv #atlanta #hotlanta #couplesgoals #lifetimenetwork #lifetime #brianaandvincent #claraandryan #haleyandjacob #paigeandchris #virginiaanderik #drpepperschwartz #drvivianacoles #pastorcalvinroberson #teamPaige

Wasn’t a huge Jake fan, until this moment right here. (Red Wine Recap to come so be sure to follow!) 🥂
(📸Pic credit: Lifetime)
.
.
.
.
#MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs #mafsatlanta #mafs12 #mafs2021 #love #realitytv #atlanta #hotlanta #couplesgoals #lifetimenetwork #lifetime #brianaandvincent #claraandryan #haleyandjacob #paigeandchris #virginiaanderik #drpepperschwartz #drvivianacoles #pastorcalvinroberson #teamPaige ...

8 1

monsterscriticsreality

Comments Box SVG iconsUsed for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Why is it so highly agitating
.
.
.
.
.
#Bravo #bravotv #bravomemes ...

View

Feb 18

10 2
Open
Why is it so highly agitating . . . . . #Bravo #bravotv #bravomemes #bravoholics #bravolebrity #rhop #rhoslc #rhoa #rhonj #rhobh #rhod #rhoc #rhony #rhom #bravocon #housewives #realhousewives #realhousewivesofatlanta #realhousewivesofsaltlakecity #realhousewivesoforangecounty #realhousewivesofmiami #memes #funnymemes #andycohen

Why is it so highly agitating
.
.
.
.
.
#Bravo #bravotv #bravomemes #bravoholics #bravolebrity #rhop #rhoslc #rhoa #rhonj #rhobh #rhod #rhoc #rhony #rhom #bravocon #housewives #realhousewives #realhousewivesofatlanta #realhousewivesofsaltlakecity #realhousewivesoforangecounty #realhousewivesofmiami #memes #funnymemes #andycohen ...

10 2

monsterscriticsreality

Like I am seriously perplexed 🤔
.
.
.
.
.
#Bravo #bravotv #bravomemes ...

View

Feb 17

23 3
Open
Like I am seriously perplexed 🤔 . . . . . #Bravo #bravotv #bravomemes #bravoholics #bravolebrity #rhop #rhoslc #rhoa #rhonj #rhobh #rhod #rhoc #rhony #rhom #bravocon #housewives #realhousewives #realhousewivesofatlanta #realhousewivesofsaltlakecity #realhousewivesoforangecounty #realhousewivesofmiami #memes #funnymemes #andycohen

Like I am seriously perplexed 🤔
.
.
.
.
.
#Bravo #bravotv #bravomemes #bravoholics #bravolebrity #rhop #rhoslc #rhoa #rhonj #rhobh #rhod #rhoc #rhony #rhom #bravocon #housewives #realhousewives #realhousewivesofatlanta #realhousewivesofsaltlakecity #realhousewivesoforangecounty #realhousewivesofmiami #memes #funnymemes #andycohen ...

23 3

Mike Johnson gets candid about his feelings about Chris Harrison

But for Mike, that is not the best way to go.

The former reality star spoke to Extra about Chris’ exit and how cancel culture is the wrong thing to do.

“I think that when we cancel people, it’s almost too easy. I feel that those individuals that have done something wrong need to say it with their chest, in other regards, as well,” Mike explained, revealing that by ‘canceling’ Chris, he would be able to go away without any accountability.

Chris wouldn’t have to do anything to explain his behavior, he wouldn’t be held accountable, and he could come back and host The Bachelor without any social repercussions.

“Once they’ve been educated and learn in a public forum in comparison to riding the waves with millions of dollars and just never to be heard from again… I don’t want to cancel the individual, I want the individual to speak up, speak to their audience, and curb their mindset,” Mike revealed.

Even though Mike wants Chris to learn from the experience, he does believe that it is time for Chris to step back from his hosting duties.

“Let me speak direct — should the individual be removed from The Bachelor franchise? I think it’s time for that. Should that individual be removed completely? No, because I think that individual has such a beautiful platform, it’s such a beautiful privilege that we have to use it for good.”

In other words, Mike wants Chris to continue with his other business ventures, just not in the Bachelor franchise. The Bachelor franchise has been Chris’ home for the past two decades.

Chris Harrison revealed he would be stepping back

It was last week that Chris revealed he would be stepping back after receiving backlash from his interview with Rachel Lindsay. Rachel was trying to hold him accountable for casting Rachael Kirkconnell on The Bachelor after photos surfaced of her at a Southern Belle party.

The backlash was so bad that Rachel revealed she probably won’t renew her ABC contract once it comes to an end. She’s currently under contract to do her Bachelor-related podcast.

Rachel’s husband Bryan Abasolo also spoke out about the interview, revealing that he lost respect for Chris and the way he spoke to Rachel.

As of right now, Bachelor fans are waiting to see what ABC decides to do.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

Mary Jane
Latest posts by Mary Jane (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x