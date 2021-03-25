Will Queen Victoria be on Bachelor in Paradise? ABC exec talks exploring her story on the spinoff

Victoria Larson may be on the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise. Pic credit: ABC

Infamous Bachelor villain Victoria Larson, aka Queen Victoria, has a good chance of landing a spot on the summer spinoff series Bachelor in Paradise.

ABC executive Robert Mills appeared as a guest on former Bachelor lead, Nick Viall’s podcast, The Viall Files to dish Bachelor in Paradise casting rumors.

When discussing Victoria Larson, Robert said the villain might be invited to join Bachelor in Paradise for a chance at redemption.

“There’s always a story for how somebody became that way,” Mills said on the podcast. “I’m very curious about it, so maybe it’s something we’ll have Chris [Harrison] ask about on Paradise,”

Robert added, “She has a way of dealing with women that is interesting.”

Obviously, this comment came before Chris Harrison got wrapped up in the racism controversy.

After Chris sought out a lawyer to take potential legal action against the franchise, it’s not likely that he’ll have any influence on Bachelor in Paradise.

However, Robert does, and if he thinks Victoria’s story is worth exploring, she’ll likely be on the upcoming spinoff.

Who is Victoria?

Victoria gained the reputation of being a mean girl and one of the show’s main villains during Matt James’s season of The Bachelor.

Victoria entered the house wearing a tiara and deemed herself the queen of the house–thus Queen Victoria.

Victoria frequently masked her insecurity with meanness. She often harassed the other women in the house calling them insulting and derogatory names.

While she claimed to have made the comments in jest, many of the other women expressed that they were hurt by her words.

Katie Thurston called her a bully and challenged her to be better, but those attempts didn’t seem to get through to Victoria.

Bachelor in Paradise has become known for villains

While many fan favorites are often asked to return for Bachelor in Paradise, just as many infamous Bachelor villains are invited.

Not only do they stir up drama, but they sometimes use the opportunity to redeem themselves in the eyes of Bachelor Nation.

Nick Viall himself was one of those villains. He earned the villain reputation during his two runs on The Bachelorette.

Nick did such a good job repairing his reputation that he became The Bachelor lead for the following season.

Other villains that ended up appearing on Bachelor in Paradise include Michelle Money, Chad Johnson, Krystal Nielsen, Demi Burnett, Jordan Kimball and many more.

This means it’s highly probable that Victoria will appear along with other villain hall-of-famers.

However, the franchise may exclude her out of caution amid the recent racism controversy.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus at ABC.