Victoria Larson issues an apology but Bachelor fans are not convinced she’s genuine

Victoria Larson issues an apology. Pic credit: ABC

It’s no secret that The Bachelor star Victoria Larson is a controversial contestant on this season of the show.

She not only showed up on The Bachelor with a crown on her heart, but she also asked the other women to call her queen.

While some of the women can only laugh at her, others find her interesting. Matt James has shared that he loves her confidence.

But viewers are convinced that Victoria is only on The Bachelor because of producers and these guesses are also coming from Bachelor Nation alums, including JP Rosenbaum.

Victoria Larson issues a statement about her ‘bullying’ behavior

On the show, Victoria is seen as confident, but she may not have shown her emotional side when talking with the other women.

Viewers have labeled her rude, inconsiderate and a bully. This week, Victoria decided to address those labels.

“I think in my effort to make my opinions head it may have been perceived as bullying by some, and I feel bad if my words and actions offended anyone. I take time each day to reflect and learn the lessons,” Victoria wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post.

The post was grabbed by @bachelornation.scoop and shared online.

Pic credit: @bachelornation.scoop/Instagram

As it turns out, Bachelor fans did not see her statement as an apology. Fans concluded that Victoria was only making a statement so she wasn’t silent rather than apologize that her behavior had indeed hurt someone.

Pic credit: @bachelornation.scoop/Instagram

Victoria Larson was recently caught up in a body-shaming incident

Other than the bullying behavior on The Bachelor, Victoria was also caught up in a body-shaming incident.

One of Matt James’ friends made a comment about Matt making out with Victoria in order to throw him off his golf game. His friends laughed it off in the moment.

Victoria broke her silence, sharing that she loved her body. She didn’t appear hurt over the comments.

Matt would later reveal that he did not agree with what happened and said that he needed to do better in picking who he spends his time with.

Matt’s friend doesn’t appear to want to take responsibility for his words and actions, as reported by Bachelor fan accounts.

We don’t know when Victoria will go home on The Bachelor, but we do know that she won’t make it to the final five.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.