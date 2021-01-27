The Bachelor’s Victoria Larson breaks her silence after being body-shamed

Victoria Larson responds to Matt James’ friend who made body-shaming comments about her. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor star Victoria Larson apparently has heard about the video, where Matt James’ friend was heard saying something rude about her body.

The video showed Matt on a golf course with his friends.

When Matt was about to put the ball in the hole, his friend made a comment about Victoria’s body to throw him off his game.

Bachelor Nation was furious, attacking Matt’s friend.

Now, Victoria is responding to the whole ordeal.

Victoria Larson responds to Matt James’ friend

Victoria obviously heard about what Matt James’ friend said and she wasn’t amused.

The “queen” took to Instagram with a comeback response that made it clear that she didn’t think Matt’s friend was all that perfect.

On Instagram, she shared a photo that showed Miss Universe contestants in bikinis and in the other, a photo of an out of shape, shirtless man sitting on a couch and holding a glass of beer.

The man is captioned as saying, “Her nose is too big.”

Victoria appeared to be sending the message that he shouldn’t be dissing women’s bodies when he’s just criticizing for no reason.

In a screenshot captured by People, she wrote, “Cute … I love my body :)” with a pink heart emoji.

Then, to prove that her body is actually pretty perfect, she shared the photo below, with the caption, “Y’all r too much 😹💃🏽 body by @naturalpilates & @carriespilatesplus.”

It was on Monday that we reported Matt’s friend had made some rude comments while playing golf with the Bachelor star.

“Now how was Victoria’s body? ‘Cause when I look at her, it doesn’t look very nice… and you’ve been making out with this woman,” the friend says in the video.

Matt hasn’t addressed the video scandal.

Victoria Larson was arrested for shoplifting

On The Bachelor, Victoria was quickly labeled as the villain because of viewers’ first impression of her.

She called herself the queen and during Monday’s episode, she asked one of the new women to wear her crown.

Since she’s comparing herself to a queen and thus, putting the other women down, viewers didn’t really connect with her. There has also been speculation that she was placed on the season by producers to cause drama.

But Bachelor Nation is in agreement – no woman deserves to be body-shamed.

It was also last week that fans learned that she had been arrested back in 2012. She doesn’t seem to mind that fans know this about her.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.