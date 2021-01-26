Matt James’ friend mocks Victoria Larson — and The Bachelor star seemingly laughs it off

The Bachelor star Matt James is no longer in hiding after returning home from filming the show.

In fact, he’s quite active on social media with his friends, and this weekend, he appeared to be playing a round of golf with Tyler Cameron and a few other friends.

One of their mutual friends shared a video of Matt on the course, just as he was about to put the ball in the hole.

Matt looks directly into the camera before he goes to make his shot. He knew they were filming the attempt.

And that’s when one of his friends says something completely out of line, seemingly mocking The Bachelor contestant, Victoria Larson.

Matt James doesn’t defend Victoria Larson in a new video

In the video, it’s clear that the friend is trying to throw him off his game, ruining his concentration.

“Now how was Victoria’s body? ‘Cause when I look at her, it doesn’t look very nice… and you’ve been making out with this woman,” the friend says in the video.

They all start laughing. It’s hard to hear if Matt is laughing too. However, he does break his silence, asking someone to help him out.

“Can someone pull the pin for me?” Matt says, going back to the put.

They all burst into laughter because of the awkwardness of the situation. You can see the whole video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bachelornation.Scoop (@bachelornation.scoop)

@bachelornation.scoop decided to share the video, adding, “Not a fan of Victoria’s behavior this season but no women deserves to have their looks disrespected like this.”

Many of the comments seem to agree, saying that his comments were completely uncalled for.

This would have been Matt’s chance to say something and defend Victoria. Tyler Cameron could also have said something. Instead, he just laughs it off.

Matt James kept her around on the show — possibly for producers

Victoria is currently still on the show and he continues to keep her on the show. Some viewers believe that producers have asked Matt to keep her around.

Victoria appears to be sticking around for now, as the previews continue to reveal that she isn’t going home anytime soon.

Based on new spoilers, we do know that she does not make it to the final five.

Late last week, we learned that she had been arrested back in 2012 for shoplifting. This is not a story that has surfaced on the show yet.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.