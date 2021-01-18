The Bachelor viewers are not fans of Victoria Larson after her drama steals the show during Episode 2

The Bachelor star Victoria Larson came onto the show and called herself a queen.

While Matt James could only laugh it off, her title for herself didn’t sit well with the other women.

She told Matt that she had been bullied by some of the other women and she was ready to fight for her right to be on the show.

He clearly didn’t think that was alright and decided to settle the drama.

The episode ended before that could happen but it’s clear that Victoria isn’t winning over the viewers – or any of the women on the show.

The Bachelor viewers are not fans of Victoria

Based on the previews, Victoria’s presence will start to affect the other women at the resort.

A Bachelor fan account decided to host a poll, where they asked if viewers were fans of Victoria.

An overwhelming 97 percent of voters said that they were not fans of Queen Victoria. A small 3 percent stated that they were fans of hers.

It’s clear that Victoria isn’t a fan-favorite and that viewers may be upset and confused if Matt ends up keeping her in the long run.

Victoria doesn’t seem to mind being the villain

Right now, fans are convinced that Matt was only keeping Victoria around because producers asked him to do it. They don’t think that Matt himself would choose to keep her around, as they don’t seem very compatible.

JP Rosenbaum didn’t think that Victoria fit into The Bachelor and he was also convinced that producers may have planted her there to cause drama.

But according to a friend of Victoria, she doesn’t mind being the villain of the season.

“She’s feeling pretty good right now. She’s not letting all the hate get to her too much,” a friend told Us Weekly.

“She’s asked me for advice because this isn’t a situation she’s ever had to deal with before, and the advice I gave her was, ‘It’s better to be hated than to be forgotten. It’s better to be talked about than to not be talked about.’ And that’s what stuck with her. At least people are reacting to her — she should see it as a positive thing.”

We don’t yet know when Victoria will be eliminated from the show. However, we are fairly convinced that she will not be the final woman standing.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.