Azan Tefou misses Nicole Nafziger, admits he gets jealous over the 90 Day Fiance star

Long-distance love isn’t easy, and Nicole Nafziger has been majorly criticized for her relationship with Azan Tefou.

He recently posted a sweet message professing his love to his overseas fiance on Instagram. Or did he?

Fans were first introduced to the romance between the Floridian and the Morrocan on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance.

Since then, there have been canceled trips and multiple cheating allegations, but the only person to not doubt the relationship seems to be Nicole.

She’s faced a lot of backlash in the last couple of months

From getting stuck in Morrocco to facing harsh criticism for leaving her daughter for months, it hasn’t been an easy year for Nicole. Her short visit with Azan ended up lasting over five months due to the global pandemic.

More recently, fans have come for her for the clickbait stories she posts nearly every day on her Instagram. One of the stories went as far as implying her fiance died — something she quickly apologized for after.

Nicole hinted at the couple’s return to the 90 Day franchise but promised she wouldn’t return until they had something major to share with viewers.

Viewers aren’t convinced

In great English, Azan wrote, “I love you soooo much babe and I miss you

And I’m so jealous of people who get to see you every day ❤️”

While Azan isn’t someone to post regularly on Instagram, fans aren’t convinced that he constructed the message on his Instagram. In fact, a lot of fans went to make their accusations in the comments.

One user wrote, “As if his written English would be this good.😂 Nice post, Nicole.”

Other fans agreed, “This sounds like her, not him.”

Azan’s Instagram usually features steamy shirtless selfies or recordings of himself going hard in the gym. The ode to his girlfriend in the states — not so much.

Do you think Azan professed his love, or was it Nicole taking over his Instagram?

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.