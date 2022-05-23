Ashley Marti lets Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans know what her exciting summer plans are

Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers were clued into Ashley Marti’s exciting summer plans through her social media. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht stewardess Ashley Marti shared her exciting summer plans with fans on social media.

Ashley shared a simple picture of her passport with an Iberia Airlines ticket and noted that she would be spending her summer in Europe.

Ashley did not specify whether her summer would be dedicated to yachting, having fun, or a little bit of both.

Due to her conduct on the show, Ashley has been in the news a lot lately, and it has largely been negative press. Her pursuit of Gary King was labeled as desperate by several of her castmates and predatory by Sailing Yacht viewers.

Ashley used her Instagram stories to announce how she would be spending her summer.

The 24-year-old shared a picture of a plane ticket in Spanish tucked inside of her American passport.

In the caption at the bottom of the photo, she wrote, “Hot European Summer.” Below that was a “loading” symbol.

Ashley did not mention any specific plans she had for her summer in Europe or whether she would be working at all.

Ashley Marti appears unbothered by popular Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers’ opinions

Early on in the season, when Ashley was facing backlash for hooking up with Tom Pearson and then treating him poorly, she fought back against Below Deck critics who were slamming her. She called people who judged her “delusional” and claimed that anyone who spoke out against her was “miserable.”

Since then, Ashley has opted not to address the negativity she has received and has continued to post on Instagram, looking unbothered. The comments on her posts have been limited, however.

Gary was recently on Daisy Kelliher and Alli Dore’s podcast, Beneath the Surface with Daisy and Alli. He revealed that he felt like his hookup with Ashley was blown out of proportion after learning that many viewers took offense to Ashley’s actions and labeled it as abuse.

Gary said that he reached out to Ashley to see if she was okay amid the drama airing on-screen but noted that they had not spoken outside of that.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.