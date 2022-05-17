Ashley Jones celebrates opening her salon, slams MTV for not airing it on Teen Mom 2

Teen Mom 2 chose not to air Ashley’s salon opening as part of her storyline this season, and she’s not happy about it. Pic credit: MTV

Ashley Jones is unhappy that MTV excluded her salon opening as part of her storyline during Season 11 of Teen Mom 2.

Aside from filming for Teen Mom 2, co-hosting her podcast I Need Wine, and sharing her cooking skills on The Siren Pot, Ashley recently added salon owner to her professional accomplishments.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Ashley and her BFF Jessica opened their salon, Aries Beauty Studio, last year in Modesto, California.

Opening her salon was a big deal for Ashley, but Teen Mom 2 viewers only caught a glimpse of the hard work she put in this season since MTV opted instead to focus on Ashley and Bar Smith’s marriage struggles.

Ashley isn’t happy that MTV chose to focus on her possible divorce rather than celebrate the success of her opening her own business.

Ashley Jones slams MTV for excluding her salon opening in Teen Mom 2 storyline

The 25-year-old mom to Holly took to Instagram, where she not only celebrated the first anniversary of opening her salon but also called out Teen Mom 2’s production crew.

“A moment that was filmed but not shown for some reason, my GRAND opening party,” Ashley began the caption of her post. She continued, ” You may or may not know that I’ve opened up an aesthetic salon @ariesbeautystudio with a very good friend of mine. ITS BEEN A YEAR SINCE WE STARTED. Time flies. So grateful.”

Along with her caption, Ashley included three photos. The first slide showed Ashley and Jessica posing with their daughters for a sweet pic. Ashley then posed with her mom and sister for another fun snap before clinking glasses with Jessica to celebrate their grand opening.

Ashley continued to detail why she was upset with MTV in her caption: “I was very hurt that this scene was NOT shown because all while possibly going through a divorce I was focused and persistent in my business, and THAT is a story to be shown. Nevertheless I am grateful for them putting me in a place to be able to really grow and build.”

Ashley receives support from Mackenzie McKee, Kail Lowry

In the comments section, Ashley received plenty of support from her followers and even from other moms within the Teen Mom franchise.

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee, who appeared on Ashley’s podcast earlier this year, commented, “You ladies look stunning ❤️ we all know how it feels to not have the accomplishments shown 😭”

Ashley’s Teen Mom 2 co-star and newfound friend Kail Lowry also commented and resonated with Ashley’s post, writing, “I understand this feeling – but you know that you guys have this to be proud of whether mtv acknowledges it or not. Proud of you!!! Cheers to success all 2022! 🥳🤩”

Shortly after Ashley opened her salon, she explained to her fans how she hopes to incorporate her medical background (she holds an Associate Degree in nursing) with the services they provide, saying that her dream is “one day to add med spa to the title of my salon.”

The Teen Mom 2 Season 11 reunion airs on Tuesday, May 17 at 8/7c on MTV.