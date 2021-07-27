Teen Mom 2: Ashley Jones is going into business, shows off new beauty studio

Ashley Jones shows off her new beauty studio. Pic credit: MTV

Congratulations are in order for Teen Mom 2 star Ashley Jones as she gears up to open her new business. Ashley has been transparent about the ups and downs in her life since joining the franchise and we’ve certainly seen her at her worst, but now things are getting better.

Her debut on Teen Mom 2 was met with some push back but judging from comments on social media it seems fans are finally warming up to Ashley.

There’s been a lot of growth from the 24-year-old since we first met her and some of her accomplishments have played out on Teen Mom 2 this season. The finale ended with a grand party for Ashley as she graduated college and now she’s opening up a business.

Ashley Jones is now an entrepreneur

The Teen Mom 2 star has an exciting new venture on the horizon, she is officially an entrepreneur. Ashley now owns a beauty studio and is following in the footsteps of other MTV stars who’ve opened their own businesses.

Ashley is now the owner of the Aries Beauty Studio and it seems they will be officially opening their doors very soon. A few days ago the company’s Instagram page posted a video of the space and showed off the beautiful hardwood floors with various walls painted in black and others in white. In the video, the beauty studio was empty but it seems Ashley and her team are ready to move the necessary items into the new space.

A few hours ago, Aries Beauty Studio posted an update and a now few things have been added to the space. There’s a black accent table, a tall mirror, and a stunning lamp in one area of the room with the black wall as a backdrop.

The caption read, “The vibe at Aries Beauty Studio. So much more to do but it’s nice to see a little glimpse of what’s to come.”

Ashley Jones talks about her beauty studio

The Teen Mom 2 star has been getting questions about her salon and she shared a few more details about what people can expect.

In case you’re wondering, the name Aries is Ashley’s birth sign and that of her business partner Jessica as well, and that that’s how they came up with the name.

Aries Beauty Studio is located in Modesto California and will offer facials, body contouring, waxing, and teeth whitening. The MTV star also revealed that there will be a retail space where their clients can do a bit of shopping before and/or after their appointments.

And things are moving pretty quickly for the young entrepreneur who also revealed that they are planning a grand opening for October.

