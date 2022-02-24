Mackenzie McKee is ‘completely broken’ since MTV cut ties with her, opens up to Ashley Jones on podcast

Mackenzie McKee says she’s “an emotional wreck” while MTV refuses to speak to her. Pic credit: Life with Mackenzie/YouTube

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee opened up about MTV cutting ties with her on Ashley Jones’ podcast and told her fans she’s an “emotional wreck.”

Mackenzie has been absent from the Teen Mom franchise for months. She didn’t appear with the rest of the cast during the reunion, and she claimed she wasn’t asked to participate in filming the Teen Mom Family Reunion spinoff.

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee is ‘completely broken’ after MTV ‘lied’ to her

The 27-year-old mom of three took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a message with her followers about the situation between herself and MTV.

“I’m an emotional wreck today 😭😭😭. Like completely broken,” Mackenzie wrote. “Being lied to by people you have respected since you were a teen SUCKS!”

One of Mackenzie’s followers showed their support for the Teen Mom OG star and replied to her, “You have every right to be! MTV went about it all wrong! They are grown a** adults that are way older than you and they feel the need to lie!”

Their comment continued, “I’m currently listening to you on [I Need] Wine podcast and it’s [good to] hear your side of things!”

Mackenzie wrote back and said of her guest appearance on Ashley’s podcast, “Ashley was amazing. I love how she can Address something, call someone out, and have a conversation about it. Her and her podcast partner do a good job.”

Mackenzie McKee on Ashley Jones’ podcast

Mackenzie appeared on Ashley’s podcast I Need Wine with Ashley & Jessica on February 23 to talk about not only her relationship with MTV these days but the now-infamous, insensitive comment she made about Kamala Harris that still haunts her to this day.

“MTV will not speak to me,” Mackenzie told Ashley and her co-host, Jessica. Despite the rest of the cast alleging that every single mom from the Teen Mom franchise, past and present, got an invitation to film TMFR, Mackenzie says she was left in the dark.

Another topic that Ashley revisited was Mackenzie’s former comment about Kamala Harris, in which she referred to her as a “colored woman.”

Addressing the “elephant in the room,” Ashley allowed Mackenzie to speak about the incident. Mackenzie was open and honest and took full accountability for her actions. She feels she is still paying for, despite apologizing, educating herself, and offering to have open conversations about it.

Ashley told a Teen Mom fan on Instagram, “My intention wasn’t to hold her hand but I didn’t bring her on for this topic, I saw that she had been beat down and ripped apart enough what more can I do but correct her and watch for change in the future.”

Despite the treatment that Mackenzie has received, she continues to press forward. The Body by Mac owner and fitness model relocated to Florida with her husband Josh and their three kids, Gannon, Jaxie, and Broncs, where they opened a tanning and wellness studio and are loving their new life in the Sunshine State.

