Are Paul Staehle and Karine Martins reconciling? Restraining order dropped, recent social media posts spark questions

The saga of Paul Staehle and Karine Martins continues.

As many 90 Day Fiance fans know, this reality TV couple has been separated for the latter part of summer after Karine accused Paul of abuse and called the police.

During their separation, Karine went radio silent on social media while Paul documented less than normal and took off for Brazil to clean their apartment (according to him.)

They went to court where both Paul and Karine were granted restraining orders against each other, forcing them to stay away from each other after the explosive drama that could end their 90 Day Fiance run.

Now, Paul Staehle and Karine Martins are working to remove the restraining orders keeping them away from each other and 90 Day Fiance fans want to know if this means that they are getting back together.

Paul Staehle and Karine Martins restraining orders to be dropped?

Monsters & Critics received court documents confirming that Paul Staehle and Karine Martins have dropped the restraining orders that were granted back in August that prohibited the pair from being within 500 feet of each other or even communicating with each other.

The joint restraining orders were granted after Paul accused Karine of putting glass in his food, drinking around their son, and cheating on him. She accused him of refusing to let her leave the home, installing cameras inside their home to keep track of what she was doing and of sexual assault.

Despite some pretty hefty claims, both Karine and Paul have agreed to drop the restraining orders, and, according to In Touch, on September 16, a judge granted it.

This would mean that the 90 Day Fiance couple would be allowed to be around each other again and it would effectively cancel the upcoming court date for December 3 to determine custody for their son Pierre.

Are Paul and Karine getting back together?

Upon learning that Paul and Karine have dropped the restraining orders and will no longer be fighting over custody of their son Pierre, 90 Day Fiance fans may wonder if the pair are getting back together. Especially after Paul’s recent social media posts.

This might be a good time to remind readers that Paul was going to stop putting his details about his relationship on social media, but now, here we are.

The first post to Paul’s Instagram stories is a scene from The Notebook where Noah (Ryan Gosling) tells Allie (Rachel McAdams) that she should stay with them because “That’s what we do… we fight!” That sounds oddly familiar to those who have followed Paul and Karine’s turbulent relationship.

Paul followed that up with a quote from the movie that talks about how hard it is to be in a relationship. “It’s not going to be easy,” the quote begins. It ends by saying, “I want all of you, forever, you and me, everyday.”

And while The Notebook fans might think that is romantic and sweet, it’s a safe bet that 90 Day Fiance fans are feeling a bit uneasy.

The last post that Paul shared about a possible reconciliation with Karine or at least his wish to get back together, is all about love credited to Spencer W. Kimball. In it, the poem talks about love being like a flower needing to be watered.

What it fails to mention is that love, like a flower, can also be smothered with too much. And that’s what we’ve seen Paul do to Karine during their appearances on the latest season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.

Based on Paul’s latest social media activity, don’t be surprised to learn that he and Karine have reconciled and are trying to raise their children together again. At this point, it might be more shocking if they don’t reconcile than if they do.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.