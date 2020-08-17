Paul Staehle and Karine Martins both get restraining orders against each other — What about Pierre?

90 Day Fiance stars Paul Staehle, and Karine Martins have been through some pretty tough times recently.

The couple’s marriage imploded a few weeks ago when the pair got into a huge fight that police had to break up. Paul posted every detail of the dissolving marriage, and fans were concerned about Karine’s safety.

Both parties have accused each other of abuse, and Karine said that she wanted a restraining order against Paul.

Now, it seems that she may be getting her wish.

Judge grants restraining orders

According to InTouch, Paul and Karine were granted restraining orders against one another.

The orders came just a day apart- Karine’s order against Paul was approved on July 31st, and Paul’s order against Karine was approved the next day. Under the terms of the agreement, the two must remain at least 500 feet apart from each other at all times.

Permanent custody orders for the couple’s 17-month-old son Pierre have not been made yet, but a judge is expected to make the determination soon.

Paul and Karine announced that Karine was expecting the couple’s second child back in April, but they haven’t provided any updates since. There’s no word on how the pregnancy is going or whether Paul will be present for the delivery.

Karine, 23, has made her homesickness apparent on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Now that she seems done with Paul, she may want to take Pierre back to her home country.

Karine will likely have to stay in Kentucky until permanent custody of Pierre is settled, but she’s likely considering returning to her family in Brazil afterward.

Viewers take Karine’s side

90 Day Fiance fans have not been sympathetic to Paul over the past few weeks.

On a recent video Paul posted to prove that he financially provided for Karine and Pierre, Paul got quite a bit of hate from viewers.

“Just because you show the things you got karine doesn’t mean you’re not abusive. You’re more worried about social media.. you always been a sketchy guy with a anger problem,” one follower commented.

Another weighed in with her thoughts, saying, “Paul, I must say that I’m proud to see you have actually provided Karine with an upgraded house, and indeed, youve provided everything from decent furnishings to everything under the sun for your son Pierre. Good job! But I think you suffocated her, Paul, with all of your hovering. When someone feels suffocated what do they do? They run off! They have to, because they feel like they can’t breathe.”

Paul will almost certainly keep fans updated on his social media in the coming weeks.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.