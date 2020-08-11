Paul Staehle denies sexual abuse allegations, claims pregnant Karine Martins wants 3-year restraining order

There’s still a lot of drama unfolding between Paul Staehle and his pregnant wife Karine after their recent blowout. And as usual, Paul is sharing all the new developments with fans on social media.

The 90 Day Fiance stars had a domestic dispute last week that was so heated that police had to get involved.

After the incident, Karine left the home with the couple’s son Pierre. The 23-year-old has since filed a restraining order against her husband because of alleged abuse.

Now, the soon to be dad-of-two is denying the claims made by his wife, and sharing more details regarding the restraining order!

Paul denies sexually abusing Karine

In the order filed by Karine last week, she recounted many disturbing incidents between the couple. Karine alleged that Paul physically and sexually abused her and threatened to take Pierre away from her.

The disturbing accounts by the Brazilian native shocked fans, but Paul is now saying that Karine’s allegations are not true.

In a recent post to his Instagram stories, the 90 Day Fiance alum told his side of the story. He stated in part, “I have never in my life physically or sexually assaulted anyone.”

He also talked about the restraining order that Karine filed against him. “Her motion against me with false allegations is for a three year restraining order against me and both my children. Alimony and child support.But I can not see her or my children at all.”

Paul talks about his previous domestic violence violations

These allegations of domestic violence are not the first for Paul.

As a matter of fact, he’s been arrested twice before in separate incidences during two previous relationships. In the message he posted to Instagram, the Louisville, Kentucky native tried to explain his past charges.

“My previous domestic violence violation I was arrested over a very well written message that she could come get her stuff,” says Paul.

“My other arrest was because I let my ex live with me because she had nowhere else to go. She called the police to get me arrested and get all my stuff but the officer that night saw through the BS and arrested her also.”

To try and back up his statement regarding his exes, Paul also shared screenshots of his arrest warrant from 2013 and an incident report filed at the Clarksville Police station which dates back to 2014.

Paul and Karine are set to appear in court on August 11 for hearings regarding Karine’s recently filed restraining order.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.