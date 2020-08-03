Karine Martins not missing: 90 Day Fiance star speaks out after Paul Staehle claims wife can’t be found

Paul and Karine Staehle’s toxic relationship reached a breaking point this weekend.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? stars had a serious altercation a few days ago and police were called to the couple’s home.

Paul shared a series of Instagram live videos claiming that his wife wanted him arrested and had called the police.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In one of the videos, a female voice could be heard in the background. The woman said that Karine did not feel safe and wanted to leave the home with son Pierre in tow.

Throughout the entire ordeal, Paul recorded everything while Karine remained quiet. She decided, however, to end her silence and spoke out about the incident to quell the fears of worried fans.

Paul shows restraining order filed by Karine

After the police were called to the couple’s home, Karine filed a restraining order against her husband. Paul shared a screenshot of the document on social media.

In the document, Karine made several horrifying allegations including rape and physical assault.

The Brazil native also claimed that Paul has threatened to take the couple’s son if she leaves him and that he’s been keeping her green card and other documents in his possession. She says that the 35-year-old also prevented her from taking birth control.

Karine is pregnant with the couple’s second child in the midst of all this drama.

After the incident occurred, Paul took to social media once again, this time with shocking claims that his wife and son were missing.

However, it turns out that his claims aren’t true.

Karine say’s she’s not missing

Karine just shared a statement on Instagram clearing up the rumors regarding her whereabouts.

In the message, Karine says she and Pierre are both doing fine.

“I had issues where the police were called because I feared for my life and for my son’s life, which led me to ask for help and ultimately be rescued from an environment that no longer was healthy,” she said.

In the post, Karine hinted that this very unhealthy relationship might be over for good. The 90 Day Fiance alum shared, “Relationships are hard and sometimes it just can’t be fixed.”

Karine also made it very clear that she is not missing.

“I would also like to state that I am not missing,” she clarifies. “The police know where to find me if they need me.”

It’s been a tough weekend for Karine, but it seems she has finally found a way out of the toxic relationship. Fans think, and hope, that she and Pierre will now be able to figure out their next steps in a peaceful and safe environment.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.