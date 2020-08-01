Paul Staehle posts Karine Martins’ claims against him, Cortney Reardanz accuses him of abuse

Paul Staehle and Karine Martins have been dealing with some major marriage drama over the last few days and Paul has been broadcasting a lot of it for 90 Day Fiance fans to see.

The latest update from Paul has been Karine’s statement to police, explaining her grievances with Paul that include accusations that he’s trapped her in America and that she’s afraid he’ll hurt her or her child and that he has been raping her.

Many 90 Day Fiance fans have reacted to Paul Staehle’s Instagram post as it is shocking new information and now, at least one cast member is speaking out because she believes what Paul is doing to Karine is abuse.

What did Paul post on social media?

Early Saturday morning, Paul posted screenshots of Karine Martins’ statement regarding the alleged abuse she has been suffering since moving to America. A move that she says was supposed to just be a visit to Paul’s parents but instead, she claims that he has trapped her here and won’t let her take Pierre back to Brazil.

In the shocking report, Karine claimed that Paul had grabbed her breasts in a hurtful way, pushed her to the floor and covered her mouth. She also claimed that he forced his penis into her mouth and that he “forcefully rapes me.”

Those are chilling accusations that have many 90 Day Fiance shook as they argue over whether Karine should be permitted to go back to Brazil with Pierre.

She also claims that Paul keeps her green card and all of her documents in his possession, won’t let her leave the house and that he has cameras all over the house in order to keep an eye on her.

On the next page, also shared to Instagram by Paul Staehle, Karine claimed that Paul forced her to drink alcohol so she would calm down. She accused him of making videos of her and sharing them to social media without her permission.

The statement also says that Paul is the one who opened a CPS case on Karine, as we heard him mention repeatedly in the videos he shared of the police response at his home. She claims that he told CPS she was “always drunk, aggressive and abusive.”

Karine also blasted Paul with claims that she tried to go to the doctor to get birth control and that Paul refused to let her have it, claiming that he wouldn’t let her abort their child despite her claim that the doctor explained that it would prevent her from getting pregnant. Now, per multiple reports, Karine Martins is pregnant.

Paul also shared a video to his Instagram stories claiming that Karine filed a restraining order on him and now, he’s not allowed to be within 500 feet of her or Pierre. He has also claimed that her phone is powered off and that her family is worried about her. Karine’s Instagram account has disappeared.

Despite Paul’s claims that Karine filed a restraining order to keep him away, he most recently took to Instagram again to ask 90 Day Fiance fans if they know where Karine and Pierre might be. He claims that the sheriff’s department is looking for her and asked his following to please call him if they know her whereabouts.

Cortney Reardanz calls Paul Staehle out for abuse

While most would agree that Paul Staehle should keep his marital problems off social media, former Before the 90 Days cast member Cortney Reardanz took it a step farther.

In the comments section of one of the police statement screenshots, Cortney took aim at Paul. She wrote, “Please consider what you’re doing to her mental health. This is control and abuse.”

In previous videos, Paul claimed that Karine is bipolar and that she lies about him, which is why he says there are cameras all over his house. He has not responded to Cortney’s comments.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.