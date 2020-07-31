Police show up after Paul Staehle accuses Karine Martins of threatening to take Pierre to Brazil

Paul Staehle and Karine Martins are at it again, and this time, the police had to intervene.

At this point, it’s not clear why these two are even still together since they have explosive fights every other day.

Paul has random outbursts of anger and Karine seems to be in a bad mood all the time. Even with a 1-year-old son and another baby on the way, the couple just can’t seem to pull it together.

The most recent fight between the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? alums was caught on Instagram live.

Karine and Paul’s domestic dispute on IG live

For some reason, Paul decided to air the dispute between him and Karine on Instagram live.

During the video, cops were heard in the background as the couple argued about Paul giving Karine their son’s passport.

The TLC alum was heard saying, “You’re not taking my son and running off. You’re not getting his documents…absolutely not, no.”

He was also heard telling the cops that Karine has run off with his son before and had sex with another guy, and that Karine has an open case with child protective services.

“CPS has a case already against you Karine…you violated your CPS case and if I have to go for a judge on that I’ll go for a judge.”

Later on in the clip, another female voice in the background is heard saying that Karine does not feel safe and wants to go to a women’s shelter.

Paul actually posted several videos, each one more confusing than the last.

Paul says Karine called the cops on him

In another series of IG live videos shared by IG user @reealityteavee, Paul starts, “Hello everybody as I’m about to go to jail I figured I would do a message here.”

He then explained that before everything went down, he was on a video call and when he looked over at Karine he noticed that she was talking to her lawyer about child support payments.

It seems that’s what started the argument between the couple and “Karine decided to call the cops.”

“She’s attempting to have me arrested right now,” he said.

As Paul continued to talk about Karine calling the cops, he walked inside the house and put the camera on his wife, asking her, “Karine, you wanna say anything, you wanna say why you called the cops?”

An angry Karine is then shown on the video telling her husband to stop.

Since the argument, Paul has since posted another video in his Instagram stories apologizing and asking fans to pray for him and Karine.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.