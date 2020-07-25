90 Day Fiance: Paul Staehle’s new house for Karine Martins has serious issues

On 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Paul Staehle is trying to find a nice place where he and Karine Martins can live. So far, the options that he has presented have not been to Karine’s liking.

Paul did find a new option and he hopes that Karine is going to like it. There are quite a few issues with the new home he found, though, and this seems like it is going to lead to a lengthy disagreement with his wife.

Will Karine like Paul’s house choice?

Ahead of the next new episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, TLC has released a clip that showcases what has been going on with Paul and Karine.

The couple is trying to find a home in America after Karine finally decided that she would move from Brazil to the United States. There have been a lot of bumps in the road since she made her intentions known to Paul.

To this point, Karine has not liked the choices that Paul had presented her with, but on the upcoming episode of the show, it appears that Paul has one that he really wants to sell Karine on.

After speaking about getting his dogs back, Paul started talking about the quest to find a new place to live.

“We looked at a few places to live, and Karine hated all of them,” Paul explains to the camera. “So we decided to not go with any of the original options that we looked at at the trailer park.”

Paul continued, “But, someone moved out of this old house in the same trailer park, so I decided to get it before someone else got it.”

You read that correctly. Paul made the jump to get a new home for his wife without really seeing what she would think about it. That may have been a mistake.

Take a look at what is wrong with this new house in the video below. The list is pretty lengthy, as it is basically just one big room, the fridge has mold and smells really bad, and he is going to have to buy a new mattress.

When Karine sees this house for the first time will she be pleased or want to move right back to Brazil?

More on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

In addition to some new segments featuring Paul Staehle and Karine Martins, the new episode of Happily Ever After will feature some drama when Colt and Debbie go to meet Jess’ family.

The episode is also going to feature Eric betraying Larissa Lima, Angela refusing to act like a Nigerian woman, and Asuelu throwing Kalani under the bus. We will also get to see Elizabeth’s family question Andrei’s past.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.