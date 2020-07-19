90 Day Fiance: Colt talks with his mom about sex life with Jess, Debbie doesn’t want to hear it

On 90 Day Fiance, Colt Johnson has been involved in a lot of sex talk. Now, Colt and his mother, Debbie, are going to take part in another conversation that might be as awkward as it sounds.

Ahead of the new episode on Sunday night, TLC released a clip that shows Colt talking to his mom about his sex life and her responses are definitely some of those made-for-TV moments that you have to see to believe.

Colt Johnson opens up about sex life

The clip below opens with Colt walking out with a cup of coffee to join his mother. She appears to be eating breakfast and has a few questions for her son.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

“Hey, where’d you guys go,” Debbie says as Colt walks in.

“We got a new room,” Colt begins. “I thought you could sleep, relax, I know you had a really hard day traveling and everything.”

This was the morning after Colt and Debbie had flown over 15 hours to get to his girlfriend, Jess, and now we are seeing what took place after that long trip.

After some brief chatting, Colt’s mom dives right in, saying “I’m actually very happy that you and Jess decided to get your own room, because it would be very, very awkward for me to be in one room and you guys in the other room having sex or whatever you did, I don’t wanna know, but, so I’m very thankful.”

Colt responds to his mom by saying, “I’m thankful too because Jess if pretty loud.”

That’s exactly what a mother wants to hear and the expression on Debbie’s face says it all. Take a look at the clip below to see how the rest of the conversation plays out and everything that led up to Debbie’s response.

Let’s just say that it gets pretty awkward.

More on new episode of Happily Ever After

It’s going to be a busy night during the new episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? on TLC. In addition to learning more about the sex life between Colt and Jess, viewers are going to see Elizabeth Potthast going to get baptized for husband Andrei Castravet.

Tania Maduro is also going to be shown complaining about Syngin Colchester’s drinking, again, when she is taken out to get her nails down. Elsewhere, Larissa Lima is getting an ultimatum and Angela is going to be meeting up with Michael’s friends during additional segments of the July 19 episode of 90 Day Fiance.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.