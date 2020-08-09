90 Day Fiance’s Paul Staehle and Karine Martins are headed to court over restraining order

The Paul Staehle and Karine Martins drama will continue over the next week as the 90 Day Fiance couple is due in court.

Fans of the TLC show learned that Paul and Karine were facing some serious marital issues in real-time when Paul went live on Facebook during their most recent dispute.

In the video seen by thousands of 90 Day Fiance fans, police showed up to the Staehle residence in Kentucky after Karine called for help.

Paul and Karine at odds again

While on Instagram Live with police at their home, Paul Staehle announced that Karine Martins is bipolar and that she had assaulted him.

Paul also told everyone watching that he has cameras set up all over his house in an effort to protect himself from her alleged abuse.

He also told officers that Karine is pregnant, confirming this 90 Day Fiance spoiler that Monsters & Critics reported back in May.

Paul’s accused Karine of threatening to take their son Pierre and moving back to Brazil, something he would not allow. He also said that Karine had cheated on him and in a later video, said he had been diagnosed with an STD (though he did not disclose which one) and claimed he never cheated on his wife.

Karine did end up leaving Paul and filing for a restraining order to keep him away from herself and from Pierre. After Paul told his Instagram followers that Karine was missing and asked them to call the sheriff’s department if they knew her whereabouts, she spoke out to let everyone know that she was actually not missing and that law enforcement knew where to find her if they need her.

After the emergency protective order was filed, Paul posted screenshots of the chilling accusations Karine made on social media before deleting it all.

Karine and Paul headed to court

After the big blowup, Karine and Paul will have their day in court. In fact, it’s coming up soon.

Documents obtained exclusively by Monsters & Critics show that the 90 Day Fiance couple have a court date for August 11 for the restraining order filed by Karine Martins.

While the original protective order was only temporary, at this hearing, it can be made permanent. Monsters & Critics has also been told that a representative from CPS will be at the hearing as they have received a subpoena.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.