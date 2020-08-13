Paul Staehle claims Karine Martins put glass in his food, endangered their son’s safety

Paul Staehle might be planning to take a break from social media, but until that day comes, he’s spilling the beans about his estranged wife, Karine Martins.

The 90 Day Fiance alum has been at the center of horrendous allegations made by Karine.

She and son Pierre have since left the home that they shared with Paul. Now Karine and Pierre are staying at an undisclosed location.

The Brazilian native has also filed a three-year restraining order against Paul.

However, during a recent court appearance, more shocking allegations have been revealed.

Paul reveals startling details about Karine

It seems that Paul has filed a protective order against his wife, and during the court appearance, he had a lot to say.

According to documents obtained by US Weekly, the TLC alum told the courts, “I fear for my wife’s safety and mental well-being. I fear for my son’s safety.”

Paul also shared several incidents that happened, which have led him to such fears.

“I previously found glass in my food,” he said, adding, “I found similar glass shards from an item she broke.”

But, that’s not all he claims the 24-year-old has done to him during their tumultuous relationship.

He also claimed an assault on the part of Karine, telling the court that he has security footage of the incident, which can prove his innocence.

This is an interesting turn of events as Karine has also accused Paul of physical and sexual assault.

A few days ago, when police came to the couple’s residence, Karine outlined a list of horrific acts she’s had to endure at the hands of Paul.

As for why he’s concerned about Pierre, the 35-year-old says that another incident occurred days after the glass incident.

“[Karine’s] friends have been calling me threatening to come to my home and kill me,” Paul shared. “They requested I pay them $10,000 or I would never see my son again.”

Judge orders Karine to stay away from Paul

During the court hearing, the judge granted the 90 Day Fiance alum’s request for a protective order.

The soon to be mom-of-two has been ordered to cease all communication with her estranged husband and must stay 500 feet away from him.

This is all very confusing because Karine had already filed a three-year restraining order against Paul.

Also, he recently shared a lengthy post on Instagram, saying that he is unable to see Karine or his son.

If this is the case and he is unable to see her or Pierre, it’s unclear why he would need a restraining order.

Nonetheless, they both now have restraining orders against each other, and we’ll just have to sit back and see what happens next.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.