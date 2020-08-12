Paul Staehle regrets oversharing marriage problems on social media ahead of court date

90 Day Fiance’s Paul Staehle has had some time to think about his recent actions, and now he’s having regrets.

Over the past few weeks, the 35-year-old and his wife Karine have seen their marriage fall apart. The two were involved in a scary domestic dispute that police needed to break up, and Karine levied disturbing allegations about abuse she suffered at Paul’s hands.

Karine, who is pregnant, has since left the home with their 16-month-old son Pierre and filed a 3-year restraining order against Paul.

Throughout the ordeal, Paul has been sharing details of his marriage woes and legal drama on social media for the world to see. The day before his August 11 court appearance, Paul took to Instagram to try and clear his name. He shared police records from previous domestic incidents along with lengthy explanations about them.

He also posted videos of the home he once shared with his wife and son Pierre, probably in an attempt to prove to the world that the home is suitable for kids.

However, it seems that Paul is now regretting his oversharing, and we may not see him on social media for a while.

Paul regrets sharing personal matters on social media

So far, we don’t know what transpired in court, but the social media rants couldn’t possibly have helped Paul’s case. Perhaps as a result of what happened in court, Paul claims that he’s now about to make a big change regarding social media.

In a lengthy message posted to Instagram, the 90 Day Fiance alum shared his regrets about his life and the way he has handled things.

The message starts, “I never knew my heart could feel such pain. I always took for granted my son would be around me every day.”

“I regret oversharing personal matters on social media and to other people. I regret taking for granted my family would be together for ever and live happily ever after,” Paul continued.

He concluded the post with some words of advice. “To all the fathers out there keep your ears and heart open and your mouth shut when your upset.”

“Listen. Forgive. Do not hold grudges. And treat your wife and mother of your child like it’s the last day your with them…But most of all keep your marital problems private.”

Paul plans to deactivate all social media accounts

In another post, Paul talked about his addiction to social media and his plans to remove himself from these platforms.

He said, “I will be deactivating all my social media accounts soon. My social media addiction has caused me nothing but pain.”

The reflective messages were posted a few hours ago, and Paul didn’t give a date or time for when he will deactivate his accounts.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.