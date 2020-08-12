Paul Staehle warns 90 Day Fiance fans he is deactivating social media, claims it destroyed his family

Paul Staehle is finally coming to his senses and trying to keep his personal business off social media.

For the past few weeks, the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? alum has been sharing — and oversharing — personal details about his marriage and personal life.

He has posted personal documents on Instagram ranging from the recent protective order filed against him by wife Karine to arrest warrants from previous relationships.

Sign up for our newsletter!

It seems nothing is off-limits.

And when he’s not posting screenshots, he’s recording all the drama on Instagram live.

But now it seems as if he’s had some time to reflect and will be making some changes in the near future.

Or at least that’s what he’s claiming in a new social media post.

Paul talks about his social media addiction

The 35-year-old has had a lot to say over the past few hours.

But this may be the last time we hear anything from Paul on social media if he remains true to the words in his most recent post.

In the message, the 90 Day Fiance alum talks about his social media addiction, saying it, “Has caused me nothing but pain.”

And shockingly he plans to make a major change, saying, “I will be deactivating all my social media accounts soon.”

Paul also had a message for everyone else out there.

“Do not allow social media to destroy your relationships and family,” he said.

Paul talks regret about sharing too much online

Given the horrific allegations being levied against him, most likely his lawyer or anyone with common sense would tell Paul to stay off social media.

Furthermore, his wife Karine has filed a three-year restraining order against him and he recently had a court hearing about that.

It’s not clear what happened during the hearing and shockingly Paul hasn’t posted anything about it!

However, he shared a lengthy message a few hours ago airing his regrets about oversharing his marriage problems on social media.

In the very reflective post, the soon-to-be dad-of-two talks about the loss of his family, since Karine and son Pierre have moved out of their home.

“I never knew my heart could feel such pain. I always took for granted my son would be around me every day,” he shared.

Paul added, “I regret oversharing personal matters on social media and to other people. I regret taking for granted my family would be together for ever and live happily ever after.”

Staying away from social media is easier said than done, so let’s see if Paul lives up to his word.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.