Anna Duggar spends time with Kellers in Texas, gets slammed for traveling during pandemic

Anna Duggar spent Thanksgiving with the Kellers in Texas.

All six of her children and Josh Duggar were in tow.

Of course, the family photo garnered plenty of attention from followers as it was clear that social distancing wasn’t happening.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

Pandemic concerns

While some of the comments on Anna Duggar’s photos were positive, there was some concern about what the family was doing to protect themselves from the coronavirus pandemic.

One commenter said, “What pandemic?”

The whole family wore color-coded shirts that were special to their individual family branches. Anna and her crew had purple sleeves while her siblings and their families had orange, yellow, black, and others.

David Waller, Anna Duggar’s brother-in-law commented, “It has been so good for us all to be together!”

Read More Derick Dillard reveals he and Jill Duggar would film Counting On again if requirements were met

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A N N A D U G G A R (@annaduggar)

Time spent with her family hasn’t happened too much over the years. Anna Duggar has remained a staple on the Duggar property, only sharing photos of her family when together special events, like weddings, occur.

What has Anna Duggar been up to?

Over the last few months, Anna Duggar has been doing more to remain active on social media. From trying her hand at being an influencer to showing off her adorable children, the posts are frequent these days.

There were several photos that Anna shared from the Thanksgiving dinner spent with her family. It isn’t shocking that they decided to go to Texas with several of the other siblings doing their own thing too.

Recently, they got into the Christmas spirit and decorated their home for the season. It was clear she was excited about the coming holidays and the one-year milestone her baby girl would be hitting.

Not only did Anna Duggar spend time with her family for the holiday, but she also was able to celebrate Maryella’s first birthday. The little girl is the final November baby boom girl who was born in 2019.

Moving forward, it will be interesting to see if Anna will be a part of Counting On next season or if the last season and her appearances were just a fluke. She was grateful for the time on the show and between her participation in the Duggar outings and the holidays last year, she made it on the show quite a bit.

After an unpredictable year and a pandemic that has changed life for so many, spending time with her family for the holidays was a no-brainer for Anna Duggar.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.