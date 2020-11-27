Duggar Thanksgiving: How did the Counting On family celebrate?

The Duggar family took to social media to share some of the reasons they are thankful in lieu of Thanksgiving this year.

2020 has been tough for so many people with the coronavirus pandemic changing lives across the world.

While things haven’t been typical, the Duggars made the most of it. From self-shooting some of the Counting On season to changes in the way they celebrate, things have been different.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

What did the Duggars do for Thanksgiving?

Jil Duggar shared her plans earlier this week. She and Derick Dillard were hosting his family and abiding by the 10-person gathering limit put in place in Arkansas.

Just a few days ago, Jinger Duggar welcomed her second daughter. The couple celebrated Thanksgiving at home with Jeremy Vuolo’s parents in town along with Michelle and Jordyn Duggar. Jinger’s caption read, “It has been a lovely Thanksgiving! ❤️ We have so much to be grateful for!”

On the Duggar family official account, the family shared some of the girls making pies and the pies as they were being baked in preparation for Thanksgiving. While they didn’t reveal how many children would be with them for the holidays, it appears they were counting on having quite the feast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Duggar Family (@duggarfam)

Joy-Anna Duggar shared a photo of her little family wearing matching pajamas. She wrote, in part, “Even though 2020 has been a rough year for many, there is always something we can thank God for!

What are you thankful for? This year, I am thankful for the birth of my little princess, Evelyn!👸🏼”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joy (Duggar) Forsyth (@joy4site)

Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell popped on the social media platform to send Thanksgiving wishes to their followers. They even included a new family photo which proved they each have a little clone.

Anna and Josh Duggar headed to Texas for the holiday where they spent it with her family. She shared some photos on Instagram and all of the families had color-coded shirts on.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A N N A D U G G A R (@annaduggar)

When will the Duggars return to TV?

As of now, there has been no announcement regarding a new season of Counting On. It was hinted that more was to come with the revelation that Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey are engaged, though.

It was said that some of that courtship would play out on Counting On, and so far, all viewers have seen is the announcement that came on the Season 11 finale.

Planning a wedding and another Duggar grandbaby are both things the family has to look forward to in the coming months. Right now, Kendra Caldwell is the only one in the Duggar family expecting. There has been speculation that two more may be adding to their family, but no confirmations.

Thanksgiving appears to have been fun for all of the Duggars, even if they weren’t all celebrating together.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.