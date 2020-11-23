Jill Duggar reveals Thanksgiving plans, not spending time with Duggars

Jill Duggar is spending Thanksgiving at home while also adhering to the 10 people or less rule in her home state of Arkansas.

The former reality star shared her plans exclusively with People. Jill and her husband, Derick Dillard, have been open with the publication over the course of several weeks.

They did reveal that there is currently a rift with her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

In fact, her parents even released a statement to the magazine about the situation. It was the first time they had publicly confirmed what was happening with Jill.

Thanksgiving at home

Last year, Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard hosted a Friendsgiving with friends instead of attending the Duggar family dinner. This was when red flags were raised, though as the weeks passed, more and more was revealed.

This year, Jill and Derick will be hosting Thanksgiving at their home.

Some of his family members will be in attendance and possibly another family, but Jill revealed they are sticking to the state’s COVID guidelines and recommendations.

This holiday is particularly special because it is the first one they spent together as a couple. It was seven years ago, in Nepal, when Jill Duggar was courting Derick Dillard.

She told People, “We made mashed potatoes together and took them to contribute to the Thanksgiving potluck with some other American families.”

What is ahead for Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard?

Moving forward is on the agenda for Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard. He is in his last year of law school, and she is home with Samuel while Israel is in his first year of school for kindergarten.

Question and answer videos have been a thing the couple has started to do. They are opening up about their beliefs and where they stand compared to what some followers believe.

Jill opened up about how things have changed for her, especially the difficulty in her relationship with her family. She has not named which siblings are at odds with her, but she clarified some are not okay with her decisions.

The couple decided to walk away from Counting On to preserve themselves. Things went on that they disagreed with, and leaving it behind was the only option they had.

Despite the impression they were paid for their appearances, Jill and Derick revealed that was not the case. They have since recovered some of the earnings, which they say came out to a little more than minimum wage.

This has been a tough year for the couple, but they are spending the holiday with Derick’s family this week.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.