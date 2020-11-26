Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar send Thanksgiving wishes, share new family photo

Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar shared a new family photo on Instagram to wish followers a “Happy Thanksgiving.”

Their social media presence has dropped way back in recent months, and now, they are only sharing photos every few weeks.

In fact, the last photos shared before their Thanksgiving greeting were of Addison Duggar celebrating her first birthday.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

Thanksgiving wishes

The photo shared by Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar was a beautiful family photo. Garrett is his dad’s twin while Addison looks just like her mom.

Earlier this year, Kendra and Joseph revealed they were expecting their third baby. It will be the tiebreaker baby because they already have a son and a daughter. They have not yet revealed the baby’s gender, which means they are likely waiting until the little one arrives to make an announcement.

They did not reveal their holiday plans, though it is likely they are spending time with family. Kendra has been seeing her parents throughout the pandemic and the couple recently traveled to Florida with the Caldwells where her sister, Lauren, became engaged.

What is next for Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar?

With all the excitement happening with the Duggars and Caldwells, their lives are likely busy.

Planning a wedding for Lauren Caldwell, who is Kendra’s best friend, is going to be something exciting. The sisters are incredibly close, which has been chronicled on Counting On several times. In fact, many followers thought that Lauren would be courting a Duggar boy, but that ended up not being the case.

With a new baby coming in just a few months, Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar are the only couple known to be pregnant right now. There have been rumblings of a few more, including Lauren Swanson, but nothing has been confirmed.

February is when the new little one is due, so the next couple of weeks will be time to soak up being a family of four before another new baby arrives. When the newest Duggar is born, Kendra will have three kids two and under until Garrett celebrates his third birthday in June.

A lot of exciting things are going to happen for Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar in the coming months. Spending time with family through the holiday season is likely part of that and dropping Thanksgiving wishes for their followers on social media is as well.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.