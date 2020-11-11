Are Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar taking a step back from their Counting On family?

Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar have stepped back from the spotlight since welcoming Bella Milagro Duggar last year.

She just celebrated her first birthday, and with that, some questions have arisen.

On Instagram, Lauren shared a few adorable photos of her baby girl and herself alongside her hubby. She wished Bella a happy birthday and gushed over the little one.

The Duggars didn’t post about Bella’s birthday

There has been some speculation about Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar stepping back from the Duggar family. They haven’t shared much with the public, only popping up every once in a while to drop a photo or to like other things shared by family members.

Typically, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar use their account to wish the various family members a happy birthday and write out what they love about that person. They did it for Addison Duggar, who had a birthday just days before Bella’s.

Over the course of the quarantine and the new age of COVID-19, Lauren and Josiah haven’t been spotted out with the family either. It seems they are doing their own thing, which is different from what was taking place ahead of Bella’s birth.

Is Lauren Swanson pregnant, or are she and Josiah Duggar just avoiding family?

Some speculation surrounding Lauren Swanson is that she may be expecting again. Her disappearance from social media and the very strategic photos she shared for Bella’s first birthday.

It also could be that Lauren and Josiah have decided to step back from the Duggars. When she went in to have Bella, Josiah was very clear that Jill Duggar was coming along. With the relationship between his sister and their parents, things could have gotten awkward.

Both appeared happy to film Counting On in seasons past, but will that change moving forward? Lauren Swanson appears to be more in tune with what is going on in the world, and she was cautious about family seeing the baby after she was born during the cold and flu season.

As the holiday season approaches, it will be interesting to see where Lauren and Josiah Duggar land. Will they be spending more time with the Duggars and appear in photos, or will the Swansons get most of their time this year?

Counting On is currently on hiatus.