Anna Duggar shares family photo, Josh Duggar called out for being ‘unloyal’

Anna Duggar shared a photo of herself and the whole family on Instagram.

It is rare that Josh Duggar is featured on her page as she typically shows off the kids and projects they have done or milestones they have hit.

Her marriage to Josh has been a point of contention among Counting On fans. In fact, it was brought up again on the family photo shared.

What did Josh Duggar do to Anna Duggar?

On the Instagram post, Anna Duggar captioned the photo, “Many things are temporary, family is forever. Nothing can replace the precious time we spend with each other.”

While many of the comments were positive and upbeat, one brought Josh Duggar’s cheating scandal back to the forefront. The commenter said, “Your marriage to an unloyal man should’ve been temporary.”

Of course, several followers pushed back about the nature of the comment. The truth is, Josh was unfaithful to Anna, and it is one of the reasons that 19 Kids and Counting was canceled.

When Ashley Madison released the names of clients who used the site to secure extramarital affairs, Josh Duggar was listed. It was revealed that he had done some things that went against the vows he took with his wife.

At the time, Anna was pregnant with Meredith. In 2015, the news of Josh inappropriately touching several of his sisters broke, and weeks later, the cheating scandal came to light. The Duggars sent him to rehab in Rockford, Illinois to deal with his issues, and moved Anna and the children into their home to help with the kids.

What have Anna and Josh been up to?

Last season, Anna Duggar appeared frequently on Counting On. Josh Duggar is still not allowed to film, but his wife and children are welcome at the family celebrations and can be shown on camera.

They recently set up their Christmas tree and shared photos of their decorations on social media. Their Christmas spirit is in full swing and Counting on fans enjoyed the photos.

Maryella Duggar will celebrate her first birthday this week. She was born on Thanksgiving last year, so the family will always have that special memory with their baby girl.

Life appears to be going well, and Anna Duggar looks to be happy in the recent photos she has shared. Unfortunately, Josh Duggar’s transgressions will be thrown at her by followers even if she has forgiven him.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.