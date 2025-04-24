Angelina Pivarnick is selling her home ahead of Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 8

Angelina Pivarnick has listed her home on the market after moving to a new location.

The Jersey Shore star had a dramatic past year, with many major life stories featured on and off MTV’s Family Vacation spin-off.

Perhaps the biggest one involved Angelina’s tumultuous relationship with Vinny Tortorella.

Following various incidents, including one that resulted in another call to the police, and Angelina receiving charges, they eventually split.

However, drama has continued off the show, including Angelina’s ex sliding into the DMs of another reality TV star.

Weeks later, Angelina is attempting to sell her home, which her ex-fiance used to live in with her.

On Wednesday, TMZ reported via sources close to the situation that Angelina listed her Freehold, New Jersey, home for sale at $1,799,999 after moving to a new residence.

The 5,500-square-foot home is a four-bedroom, five-bath home on 1.1 acres with a large yard and backyard.

Angelina’s for-sale residence features a heated swimming pool, a butterfly staircase, high ceilings, a chef’s kitchen, and a two-story family room.

TMZ mentioned that the home is also conveniently near the Jersey Shore area. In recent seasons, Family Vacation also filmed some of its content involving Angelina and others at this location.

According to The Daily Mail, Angelina paid $1.275 million for the home in October 2021. At the time, she had also filed for divorce from her now ex-husband, Chris Larangeira.

The news of her listing her home arrives weeks over a month before Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 8 premieres. A promotional poster advertised Angelina in the cast with the other regulars.

Angelina moved to a new home following drama with her ex

As mentioned, Angelina received charges last year after cops were called to her Freehold Township home for a domestic violence incident. Her fiancé, Vinny Tortorella, moved into the home with her in 2023, and based on reports, he was at the home during the incident.

Monsters and Critics previously reported on Angelina’s incident and charges.

Initially, she received disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, criminal mischief, and obstruction of the administration of law charges.

According to the Asbury Park Press, Angelina ultimately pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct, and a judge ruled that the charge could be dismissed and expunged if she met the conditions of her probation program. All other charges were dismissed.

Some time after that news, Angelina and her fiancé, Vinny Tortorella, reportedly ended their engagement and seemed to be moving on from one another. However, drama continued afterward. Angelina eventually confirmed their breakup during the Family Vacation Season 7B reunion special.

Last month, Angelina’s ex decided to attend former MTV star Farrah Abraham’s debut comedy show in New York City, which caused a stir. Not only did he attend and get a photo, but he also attempted to slide into Farrah’s DMs for a date, resulting in more drama.

Eventually, it became the subject of one of Angelina’s Um Hello? podcast episodes, as she brought Farrah on the show to discuss everything that happened.

It’s unknown how much spotlight Angelina’s ex will receive after their fallout when Family Vacation returns to MTV for its eighth season.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 8 premieres Thursday, May 29 at 8/7c on MTV.