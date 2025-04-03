Angelina Pivarnick grills Farrah Abraham about meeting her ex-fiance Vinny Tortorella

Angelina Pivarnick met up with Farrah Abraham to get details on what happened between Farrah and Angelina’s ex-fiance, Vinny Tortorella.

Last month, Monsters and Critics reported that fans called out Tortorella for attending Farrah’s debut comedy show in New York City, suggesting Angelina would flip when she found out.

Things escalated, with Farrah mentioning that Angelina’s ex tried to hit on her, which prompted another woman to speak out about her current relationship with Tortorella.

Following the headline-making stories about the MTV stars, Angelina recorded a new Um Hello? podcast late last month featuring a sit-down discussion with Farrah. That episode officially arrived today.

After discussing Farrah’s background and comedy career early in the episode, Angelina mentioned that her ex-fiance attended Farrah’s NYC event.

She admitted she was surprised that Tortorella went to the show and his claim that he was a fan of Farrah.

Angelina asks Farrah ‘What happened?’ with her ex-fiance

“When I saw that person at your event, I’m like taken aback. Like, ‘What the f***?'” Angelina asked Farrah.

The Teen Mom star explained that she didn’t even know it was Angelina’s “ex-boyfriend” who showed up to her comedy show.

Angelina corrected her that Tortorella is her “ex-fiance,” causing Farrah to apologize.

“Another woman came forward in the report with your ex-fiance. He was dating her; she had a child. I’m also a mom,” Farrah explained.

“I just kind of have this fierce thing of…you reach out and twist it and attack me, and that’s really what he did,” she said regarding Tortorella.

“I’m sure he probably did it to you and the other woman, or women,” Farrah said to Angelina.

According to OK! Magazine, the other woman Farrah referred to in her remarks is Lauren Moutopoulos. Lauren contacted the publication after Farrah exposed Tortorella for hitting on her at her NYC comedy debut last month.

During Um Hello?, Farrah suggested that Angelina may have “been holding back some things” about “this ex-fiance.”

“I have been holding back a lot,” the Jersey Shore star admitted in her new podcast episode.

Farrah said she would ‘settle the score’ after Angelina’s ex-fiance hit on her

As Monsters and Critics reported, Farrah Abraham previously spoke out about Tortorella hitting on her.

After Tortorella attended her comedy show and took a photo with her, he posted it on Instagram, which she reshared. Later, Farrah revealed that he sent her a series of direct messages, which she shared with OK! Magazine.

In an early morning message, he suggested a date in NYC. Then, after she said she didn’t live in the area, he offered to fly out to where she was.

However, Farrah continued to shut him down, expressing no interest in a date or a get-together.

Tortorella fired back at what Farrah, Angelina, and several other women said about him, claiming they “grouped up” and were “smearing,” “dragging,” and “humiliating” him publicly.

That led to Farrah choosing to speak about him hitting on her even more.

She eventually revealed that she and Angelina would meet on March 27 to record the new episode of Um Hello?, which dropped today.

As Monsters and Critics mentioned in the previous report, Farrah also suggested on social media that she hoped Angelina’s ex-fiance would “seek mental help.”

Based on the recent Um Hello? podcast, Angelina and Farrah got along just fine during the episode’s recording. The two MTV stars seemingly bonded during their podcast chat, even teasing doing a dating show together.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 8 is TBA for MTV.