Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 8 release date revealed as cast films in Boston

Jersey Shore fans can mark their calendars and set reminder apps, as Family Vacation will return for Season 8.

It’ll also be a milestone season, celebrating the reality TV show’s 15-year history on MTV.

Based on a teaser, the entire crew will reunite for the upcoming season, although it’s unclear how much involvement they’ll have in the episodes.

Viewers have seen some riveting drama and storylines develop throughout Season 7 on MTV and away from the show.

That includes Angelina Pivarnick’s tumultuous relationship with her former fiance and Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola’s journey to have a baby with her fiance.

Subscribe to our Jersey Shore newsletter! By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The latest update for MTV’s spinoff arrives as the cast recently filmed new footage during a visit to Boston, Massachusetts.

The Situation shares teaser and release date for ‘milestone’ Season 8

Taking to Instagram, Jersey Shore star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino shared a first-look teaser for the upcoming Family Vacation Season 8.

The promotional photo features Mike’s face between gold balloons for 15, surrounded by red balloons and his castmates: Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Angelina, Sammi, Deen Cortese, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, and Vinny Guadagnino.

Some are simply smiling, while others, such as Angelina and JWoww, are striking a pose, or, like Snooki, blowing a kiss.

The poster and caption also reveal that the official release date for Season 8 is Thursday, May 29.

“15 years later and we still got it! 🥳 A milestone season of #JSFamilyVacation premieres Jerzday, May 29 on @MTV!” the caption’s message states.

Jersey Shore cast recently filmed at a New Hampshire restaurant and an iconic venue in Boston

With Family Vacation, the crew often travels to different locations, and they have been on the move for the past few days.

Various videos began circulating on social media. Mike shared several clips fans recorded as the cast ate at The Puritan Backroom, a restaurant in Manchester, New Hampshire, known for its chicken tenders.

In one clip, the cast exits the restaurant as fans cheer outside. Vinny appeared, followed by Pauly and JWoww, then Mike and Deena.

Individuals outside the restaurant hand each of them gift bags, and Mike holds up a giant honorary key as the crowd cheers.

Snooki and Ronnie exited last and joined their castmates on a nearby bus.

Jersey Shore cast members exit The Puritan in New Hampshire. Pic credit: @mikethesituation/Instagram

Content also surfaced of the cast visiting nearby Boston, as an X account posted a photo indicating they were outside of Fenway Park, home of Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox.

The photo below includes Ronnie, Vinny, and Mike, dressed in an all-red tracksuit. It also appears that Deena and Snooki are standing with their backs to the camera with the guys.

ALERT: The cast of Jersey Shore is outside Fenway Park right now. pic.twitter.com/hYmUIRJA0e — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) April 16, 2025

JWoww also shared a photo of herself with Mike, Snooki, and Deena descending on an escalator, possibly headed to a flight.

She simply captioned the image with a peace sign and no geolocation tag.

According to The Patriot Ledger, an individual taking a tour at Fenway said that employees informed her that Jersey Shore was filming on the site.

That individual also indicated she saw a large group filming on the other side of the stadium, and various cast photos occasionally appeared on the large Fenway scoreboard.

These recent trips might appear in upcoming episodes. However, based on the premiere date for Season 8, the New Hampshire and Boston excursions could appear in the second half of this new season.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 8 premieres Thursday, May 29, at 8/7c on MTV.